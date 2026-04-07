Space Craft Brings Ford F-150 And Rivian R1S To Joinery Residents

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Envoy Technologies Inc. ("Envoy" ), a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has announced the addition of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1S to its electric vehicle fleet at Joinery, Charlotte's first car-optional residential community in the Optimist Park neighborhood. The dual launch marks a significant milestone in Space Craft's vision of providing comprehensive mobility options without the burden of vehicle ownership.

Joinery, developed by Charlotte-based urbanist development firm Space Craft, serves as a model for transit-oriented development in the city. Located steps from the Parkwood light rail station, the property now offers residents access to Envoy's most diverse electric vehicle fleet. The lineup includes Chevrolet Bolts, a Tesla Model 3, and the newly added Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1S.

The Ford F-150 Lightning brings pickup-truck capability to Joinery residents, offering hauling and towing for home improvement projects, furniture moves, and outdoor recreation equipment. The Rivian R1S provides seven-passenger seating, all-terrain capability for outdoor adventures, and premium features for family trips and group outings. Together, these additions complete a vehicle lineup designed to meet every transportation need without requiring personal car ownership.

"Joinery represents the future of residential development, where properties are designed around people rather than parking spaces," said Andrew Hopkins, President of Envoy. "The addition of both the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1S proves that car-optional living doesn't mean compromising on capability or convenience. Whether residents need to haul supplies or take the family on a road trip, they have access to the right vehicle for the job."

Joinery's strategic location in Optimist Park places residents within walking and biking distance of NoDa, Plaza Midwood, Uptown, and Camp North End, with direct light rail access to South End, University City, and beyond. The car-optional model allows residents to choose from public transit, neighborhood rideshare, e-bikes, e-scooters, and on-demand car sharing for their daily transportation needs, while reducing their overall housing and transportation costs.

Envoy's mobile app allows Joinery residents to easily reserve any vehicle in the fleet by the hour or day. Residents receive free hours of car-sharing credits monthly, with additional hours starting at $5 per hour. According to industry data, this model significantly reduces the overall cost of living compared to traditional car ownership, which now averages $748 per month before insurance, fuel, and maintenance costs.

"Our partnership with Envoy is a key part of our people-first approach to development," said Mohit Shewaramani, COO of Space Craft. "By bundling housing and transportation into one monthly payment and providing access to a diverse fleet of premium electric vehicles, we're delivering real value to our residents while supporting Charlotte's and Space Craft's goals for transit-oriented growth in this city."

The car-optional community model offers benefits for both residents and developers. Space Craft can redirect the construction cost of parking toward enhanced, sustainable building design, resident amenities, and the transportation services that make car-optional living practical and desirable. This approach aligns with Charlotte's evolving urban development priorities as the city expands its light rail network and encourages transit-oriented growth.

The collaboration between Space Craft and Envoy demonstrates how developers and transportation technology providers can work together to reimagine residential living in car-dependent markets. By offering vehicle access rather than requiring vehicle ownership, the partnership creates a differentiated amenity that appeals to cost-conscious renters while supporting broader planning objectives.

The fleet expansion at Joinery follows strong resident utilization and demonstrates the viability of car-optional communities in a traditionally car-reliant area. Joinery recorded more than 4,000 car-share trips in 2025, proving that access-based transportation delivers measurable value to both residents and property owners.

Property managers interested in enhancing their offerings with Envoy's services are encouraged to visit .

Find more information on Joinery at

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and EV-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers flagship all-EV car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy's amenity service delivers EV-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By collaborating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests. Envoy's amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy's inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals.

About Space Craft

Space Craft is a next-generation urbanist development firm redefining how neighborhoods are built in high-growth U.S. cities. With communities in Charlotte, and soon in Raleigh-Durham and Salt Lake City, the company is scaling a model designed for America's fastest-growing urban hubs. Space Craft designs, builds, and operates intentional, design-forward, walkable neighborhoods that integrate housing, retail, and mobility near jobs and transit. Space Craft offers a distinctive alternative to suburban sprawl with each project crafted to be beautiful, functional, and enduring, elevating everyday life for residents. Learn more at spacecraft.

About Joinery

Joinery is Space Craft's first mixed-use community in Charlotte's Optimist Park neighborhood and a foundational project within the Mill District. Opened in 2022 as the city's first car-optional apartment community, Joinery is designed around walkability, mobility choice, and everyday connection. In 2024, the community expanded with a second phase that introduced mass timber construction, marking Charlotte's first residential development to incorporate cross-laminated timber. Today, Joinery represents a fully formed, people-first neighborhood where housing, retail, and shared spaces work together to support daily life without relying on cars. Learn more at joineryclt.

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