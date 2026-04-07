Vibrant Publishers Releases 'Better' By Jamie Turner, A Practical Guide To Strengthening Mindset And Communication

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the release of Better: A Guidebook to a New and Improved You (Better) by Jamie Turner, an internationally recognized speaker, consultant, and lecturer at Emory University. Written for professionals navigating demanding roles and responsibilities, Better presents a structured approach to personal growth and leadership development. The book is now available on Amazon and at .

In Better, Turner introduces the Four Ms Framework-Mindset, Mentoring, Management, and Marketing-a model intended to help readers align their goals with greater clarity, presence, and purpose. Drawing on insights from neuroscience, psychology, and leadership research, along with Turner's own experiences, the book explores how thought patterns influence behavior, how communication shapes leadership effectiveness, and how stress can affect performance and decision-making. Turner also discusses personal branding from the perspective of values and authenticity rather than self-promotion.

Alongside these ideas, Better includes practical exercises such as visualization techniques, self-reflection prompts, stress-management strategies, and communication practices. Each chapter includes summaries, reflection questions, and suggested actions designed to help readers apply the concepts in their personal and professional lives.

Turner's motivation for writing Better stems in part from a personal turning point while sitting at his wife's hospital bedside. In that moment, he realized that despite professional success, he had often been emotionally absent in his personal life. That experience became a catalyst for exploring the connection between awareness, leadership, and personal growth.

“The journey to becoming who you're meant to be isn't about chasing success-it's about being present and learning to embrace the person you already are,” says Turner. This perspective underpins the book's emphasis on awareness, intentional growth, and authentic leadership.

Early readers have noted the book's relevance for professionals navigating complex workplaces. Karna Crawford, former Head of US Marketing at Ford Motor Company, describes Better as“a practical blueprint for leaders working at the intersection of technology and human connection.” Similarly, Dr. Katherine McRae, Director of People & Culture at Zion Solutions Group, calls the book“a thoughtful guide for building the life you want, one intentional step at a time.”

Better is part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management Series, which focuses on concise, application-oriented learning resources for professionals and lifelong learners. Structured around the Four Ms Framework, the book outlines practical steps for rewiring your mindset, strengthening communication, managing stress, and authentically presenting your personal brand.

Through Better, Turner encourages readers to reflect on their habits, beliefs, and priorities-and to make thoughtful changes that support both professional performance and personal fulfillment.

About the Author

Jamie Turner is an internationally recognized speaker, consultant, and Emory University lecturer who helps leaders sharpen their mindset, branding, and performance. Featured on CNN and HLN and profiled in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and CNBC, he's been named a Top 10 Speaker (CareerAddict/Socialnomics). He founded UnspokenRules, has taught at the University of Texas, and has delivered keynote presentations for Coca-Cola, Verizon, and Microsoft.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Better: A Guidebook to a New and Improved You

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636516745

Hardback - 9781636516752

E-Book - 9781636516738