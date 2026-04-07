Security Of RRTS 'Namo Bharat' Corridor Handed Over To CISF

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) In a significant development for urban transport security in the National Capital Region (NCR), the security of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) 'Namo Bharat' corridor was formally entrusted to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during a ceremony held at Delhi's New Ashok Nagar.

The induction is a major step towards integrated, technology-driven security for India's first high-speed regional transit system in the NCR. It marks the commencement of full-scale CISF deployment for securing India's first high-speed regional transit system, reinforcing safe, secure, and efficient travel for commuters across NCR.

During the ceremony, NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel handed over a symbolic insignia key to CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan. The ceremonial exchange reflected the formal transfer of security responsibilities of the RRTS 'Namo Bharat' corridor to the CISF.

Praveer Ranjan also laid the foundation stone for the construction of bachelor accommodation, which will play a crucial role towards strengthening infrastructure support for CISF personnel deployed on RRTS duties.

Senior officers from the CISF and the NCRTC reviewed operational preparedness, assessed infrastructure readiness, and also interacted with personnel deployed for securing the corridor.

The CISF's deployment will ensure comprehensive security coverage across the RRTS network, including advanced surveillance systems, access control mechanisms, anti-sabotage checks, and swift response capabilities, officials said.

Elaborating on the importance of the event, the DG said: "The induction of CISF into the RRTS 'Namo Bharat' network marks a significant step in securing India's next-generation transport infrastructure. As mobility systems become faster and more interconnected, our approach to security must be equally advanced, integrated, and technology-driven."

He stressed that the CISF is committed to delivering a seamless, robust, and passenger-centric security environment that not only safeguards infrastructure but also "inspires confidence among commuters".

"We look forward to working closely with NCRTC and all stakeholders to set new benchmarks in transit security," the CISF DG said.

Praveer Ranjan, along with Goel and others, undertook a short journey on the Namo Bharat corridor as part of a familiarisation visit. They travelled from New Ashok Nagar to Anand Vihar and then from Anand Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan RRTS stations in the Namo Bharat system.

According to the official statement, the formal induction of the CISF, coupled with earlier integration with the Delhi Metro system through a jointly developed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), ensures a unified and harmonised security architecture across transit networks, incorporating uniform protocols, coordinated inspections, controlled access management, and enhanced passenger safety.

The RRTS 'Namo Bharat' project, implemented by the NCRTC under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is a flagship initiative aimed at providing fast, reliable, and sustainable regional connectivity. With trains designed to operate at speeds of up to 180 km/h, the Delhi–Meerut corridor under Phase I is set to significantly reduce travel time across NCR.