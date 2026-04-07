MCA To Unveil Ravi Shastri Stand, Dedicate Wankhede Stadium Gates To Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, Diana Edulji

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will unveil the Ravi Shastri Stand and dedicate stadium gates in the memory of former India stars Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, honouring four of Mumbai and India's most distinguished cricketing figures.

The unveiling ceremony will be graced by the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. MCA President Ajinkya Naik will also be present, alongside Apex Council members, office bearers, and members of the cricketing fraternity. The decision to honour these legends was approved by the MCA Apex Council at its meeting held in February.

As part of the initiative, the Level 1 Stand below the Press Box at the Wankhede Stadium will be named after former India captain and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket as a player, leader, and coach.

In addition, Gate No. 3, Gate No. 5, and Gate No. 6 will be formally unveiled as the Dilip Sardesai Gate, Diana Edulji Gate, and Eknath Solkar Gate, respectively, paying tribute to Mumbai stalwarts who have made a lasting impact on Indian cricket, the MCA informed in a release on Tuesday.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said:“This ceremony marks a proud moment for Mumbai cricket as we come together on 9th April to honour these iconic figures. The unveiling of the Ravi Shastri Stand, along with the dedication of stadium gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji, reflects our deep respect for their invaluable contributions. We look forward to celebrating their legacy at Wankhede Stadium while inspiring future generations to uphold the same values and strive for greatness.”

The initiative underscores MCA's continued commitment to preserving its rich heritage while strengthening the foundation for the future of the sport.

In May 2025, the MCA unveiled a stand in the name of former India captain and T20 World Cup-winner Rohit Sharma. There are stands dedicated to Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengarkar, and Sachin Tendulkar, while Gates have been named after stalwarts like Polly Umrigar and Vinoo Mankad