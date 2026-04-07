Motorcity Casino Hotel Launches“ELEVATE THE ESCAPE,” A Multi-Year $65 Million Initiative To Transform The Guest Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, MI, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorCity Casino Hotel today announced, a multi-year $65 million initiative that brings together a series of property-wide enhancements designed to transform how guests experience the property - from hotel stays and dining to the casino floor and loyalty program. The investment will support jobs, drive continued economic activity, and raise the bar for entertainment, hospitality, and gaming in Detroit.

Hotel and Convention:

A full renovation of all 400 hotel guestrooms and suites is currently underway, reimagining the hotel experience with elevated design and comfort. The transformation of the Conference Center has enhanced the property's ability to host world-class meetings, conferences, and special events.

Dining and Bars:

Upgrades on the horizon include The Wagner, an expanded bar and lounge at the heart of the casino floor, as well as a brand-new café set to debut in the food court later this year. Recent additions include Revel Steak and Red Lantern, along with updated offerings at Grand River Deli & Burgers and Little Caesars.

Casino and Loyalty Program:

Upcoming enhancements include refreshed casino entrances, updated finishes, and improved lighting throughout. Upgraded benefits within Club Metro, MotorCity's loyalty program, will also be introduced. Recent enhancements to the casino floor include refreshed high-limit gaming, a new first-floor smoking slot area, an expanded VIP dining lounge, and the addition of both a two-story FanDuel Sportsbook and an exclusive VIP FanDuel Sportsbook lounge.

“MotorCity has always been a place people come to have a great time, and ELEVATE THE ESCAPE represents the next chapter in that story,” said John Policicchio, general manager of MotorCity Casino Hotel.“We're building on what guests already love while introducing new experiences that feel vibrant, exciting, and designed for how people want to escape and enjoy themselves today.”

Future announcements will highlight individual ELEVATE THE ESCAPE projects in greater detail as they debut.

High-resolution images of completed enhancements are available in the MotorCity Casino Hotel Press Room:

About MotorCity Casino Hotel

Located on Grand River Avenue at the Lodge Freeway (M-10), MotorCity Casino Hotel is the only locally owned and operated casino in Detroit. Marian Ilitch became the sole owner of MotorCity Casino in 2005 and soon embarked on a $300 million expansion and renovation project, which was completed in 2008. The entertainment complex is now comprised of an expansive gaming space, the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino, an award-winning 400-room ultra-comfortable high-tech hotel, the high-end restaurant Revel Steak, and other amenities. For more information about MotorCity Casino Hotel, or to make a reservation, visit or call 1-866-STAY-MCC.

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