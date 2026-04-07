Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 April 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on the 2 April 2026, Michael Clyne, a person closely associated with Janine Nicholls, Non-Executive Director, purchased a total of 1,461 ordinary shares in the Company.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.