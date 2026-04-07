Tanzania Construction Industry Report 2026: Output To Register An AAGR Of 7.2% Between 2026 And 2029, Supported By Investments In Transport, Manufacturing, Water Projects And Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in Tanzania's construction industry lie in expanding transport and energy infrastructure, fueled by significant FDI targets and major projects like the Standard Gauge Railway. This growth, supported by strategic investment priorities, offers ample prospects for contractors, engineering services, and construction materials.

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tanzania Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Construction industry in Tanzania to grow by 6.8% in real terms in 2026, supported by investments in manufacturing, transport, and energy infrastructure projects.

According to the Tanzania Investment and Special Zones Authority (TISEZA), the country registered 915 investment projects worth TZS28.3 trillion $10.95 billion) in 2025. Growth in 2026 will also be supported by the government's target to attract TZS38.7 trillion ($15 billion) in annual foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2026, more than doubling current inflows, with the government promoting opportunities to US investors via the United Nations General Assembly.

Investment priorities include infrastructure, logistics, mining, pharmaceuticals, and digital services, alongside major projects such as the 2,561km Standard Gauge Railway under construction. Increased FDI inflows are also expected to significantly benefit the construction industry by accelerating infrastructure, transport, industrial facilities, and energy project development, boosting demand for contractors, engineering services, and construction materials, while supporting long-term sector growth. The government announced in February 2026 that the country expects to raise its overall spending by 10% to TZS61.9 trillion ($24.3 billion) next fiscal year.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Tanzanian construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 7.2% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in transport infrastructure, manufacturing, water infrastructure projects and energy infrastructure projects. In September 2025, the government revealed that Tanzania is seeking TZS477.7 trillion ($185 billion) in investment over the next five years, equivalent to about TZS95.5 trillion ($37 billion) annually, to support its Vision 2050 strategy aimed at transforming the country into a semi-industrialised economy.

This large investment drive is expected to significantly boost the construction industry, as funding will support major infrastructure, industrial zones, transport networks, and integrated urban development projects under Vision 2050.

Report Scope



Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Tanzania, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Latest news and developments

4 Project analytics

5 Construction Market Data

6 Risk Profile

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900