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Total Energy Services Inc. Announces 2026 First Quarter Conference Call And Webcast


2026-04-07 10:16:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy”) (TSX:TOT) will conduct a conference call and webcast following the release of its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The financial results will be released prior to the conference call. Daniel Halyk, President and CEO will host the call.

Open to: Shareholders and other interested persons
Date: May 13, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time)
Call: (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy's website at by selecting“Webcasts”.

Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available on Total Energy's website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until June 12, 2026, by dialing (800) 770-2030, passcode 1002576.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol“TOT”.

For further information, please contact Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: ... or visit our website at .

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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