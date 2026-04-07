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Kits Eyecare Ltd.

Kits Eyecare Ltd.


2026-04-07 10:08:23
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Kits Eyecare Ltd.: Is providing selected preliminary unaudited results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Q1 Total Revenue Grew 23% Year-Over-Year to Approximately $57.4 Million Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Exceeded 6% of Revenue. Record Glasses Revenue of Approximately $10.8M, Grew 61% Year-Over-Year. Kits Eyecare Ltd. shares T are trading down $1.18 at $14.37.

MENAFN07042026000212011056ID1110952565



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