Associate Professor of Marketing, Carnegie Mellon University

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Tim Derdenger is an Associate Professor of Marketing and Strategy at Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business and was the Frank and Helen Risch Faculty Development Professor in Business for AYs 2014-2016. Professor Derdenger also coordinates the Technology Strategy & Product Managment Track for Tepper MBA students whose interest lead them to employment in technology firms.

Prior to Carnegie Mellon, Tim earned his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Southern California and a B.B.A. from The George Washington University. His research interests are divided into two areas: the study of technology and sports markets. Within technology, his research focuses on platform markets with emphasis on bundling, tying and exclusive arrangements in dynamic environments as well as empirical methodologies to estimate dynamic demand models for technology products using aggregate sales data. With sports markets, his research is centered around celebrity endorsements and how to optimize their impact on product sales. He has publications in Journal of Marketing Research, Marketing Science, Management Science, Quantitative Marketing and Economics, Marketing Letters, and Customer Needs and Solutions. He is also an Associate Editor for Management Science (Marketing) and a member of the editorial review board for Marketing Science.

Tim Derdenger, Ph.D., serves as faculty director in Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business Executive Education program, Strategic Leadership and Intelligent Business: Lessons of Excellence from Luxury Brands.

–present Associate Professor of Marketing, Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University

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