147 School Students Competed In National Innovation Championship In Petra

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, April 7 (Petra) – Petra hosted the National Robotics and Innovation Championship, as the participation of 147 school students came in 54 teams from various education directorates.The Ministry of Education held the competitions in cooperation with the Petra and Southern Mazar education directorates, aimed to support innovation and enhance students' skills in technology and artificial intelligence.Holding the opening ceremony at the ancient tourist village in Petra, teams competed in two main categories: Innovation by presenting technological projects and prototypes that serve the community, and Line Follower technology to test programming and control skills.Deputizing for Minister of Education, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, Director of Education for Petra District Tahani Salamin said the championship contributes to developing school students' abilities and tools of the future, calling for supporting creativity and innovation to build a "competent generation to compete in technological fields."Concluding the event, a ceremony was held to announce the results and distribute awards in the Treasury Square within the ancient city.The winning teams were honored in the presence of the participants and official delegations.