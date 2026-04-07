Simple Modern To Surpass $15 Million In Giving Commits $1.8M To Nearly 75 Nonprofits In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Simple Modern will donate more than $1.8 million during the 2026 grant cycle to nearly 75 nonprofits locally, nationally and internationally, and the Oklahoma company will surpass $15 million in total monetary and in-kind donations since the company's founding

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple Modern, which exists to give generously, will disperse more than $1.8 million to nearly 75 nonprofits throughout the 2026 grant cycle, which will push total monetary and in-kind donations from the company to more than $15 million since the company's founding in 2015.

The investment supports organizations addressing critical needs including clean water access, education, human trafficking prevention and homelessness.

“We exist to give generously, and we want that generosity to have a meaningful impact,” said Mike Beckham, Simple Modern co-founder and CEO.“These partnerships represent real people, real needs and real impact. We're grateful to support organizations doing the hard, meaningful work of bringing hope and opportunity to their communities.”

In addition to corporate giving, every Simple Modern employee receives an annual allocation to direct to a nonprofit of their choice. In 2026, employee-directed giving represents 10% of total contributions and supports nearly 50 additional organizations.

Giving Priorities

Simple Modern focuses on five key areas of giving to determine which agencies to partner with each year. The company's giving is centered around these broad giving pillars: nonprofits focused on providing clean drinking water, furthering education, supporting marginalized communities, stopping human trafficking and addressing homelessness.

Through these partnerships, nonprofits will deliver measurable impact in 2026, including:



6,560 people will gain access to safe water through Simple Modern's investment in Water4's NUMA utilities.

580 children intercepted before trafficking via Love Justice Kenya. 7,700 infant feedings and 32,000 diapers provided via Infant Crisis Services.

The majority of Simple Modern's giving remains local, with 59% supporting Oklahoma-based organizations. An additional 10% supports national nonprofits, 21% supports international organizations and 10% is directed by employees to nonprofits of their choice.

The 2026 Simple Modern Giving Partners:

Providing Clean Water

Water4

Furthering Education

Fields & Futures

Positive Tomorrows

St. Paul's Community School

Supporting Marginalized Communities

111Project

Abbott House Child Advocacy

CASA of Oklahoma County, Inc.

HALO Project

Hope is Alive

Infant Crisis Services

Make-A-Wish Oklahoma

Palomar: OKC's Family Justice Center

The Pearl House

ReMerge

RestoreOKC

The Spero Project

Wings: A Special Needs Community

Stopping Human Trafficking

The Dragonfly Home

Guardian Group

Love Justice International

Ending Homelessness

City Care

Hope House OKC

Homeless Alliance

The 2026 allocations build on Simple Modern's long-standing commitment to giving back, with a focus on deepening partnerships and creating sustained impact in the communities it serves. To read more about Simple Modern's giving philosophy or its 2025 giving initiatives and allocations, read the 2025 Community Impact Report.

About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company's founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners like Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit

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Simple Modern announces $1.8 in giving for 2026, $15 million for total company giving Simple Modern partners with more than 75 nonprofits in 2026, including Make-A-Wish

CONTACT: Kayte Spillman Simple Modern 405-429-3555...