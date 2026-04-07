Introducing Seven Falls Hold Co.: A New Era For Mission-Driven Software Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rise8 founder to scale mission-driven govtech services and product companies

TAMPA, Fla., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Falls Hold Co. announces its official launch, introducing a new model for scaling mission-driven software companies by combining high-conviction capital with a proven approach to delivering outcomes.

Founded by the CEO behind Rise8, Seven Falls is designed to help govtech services and product companies grow without sacrificing the culture, autonomy, and craftsmanship that make them successful. Purpose-built for founders who still want to lead while gaining the leverage necessary to scale impact, the company will acquire businesses serving critical public and private sector missions with a long-term goal of enabling 50,000 real-world outcomes in production by 2040.

Seven Falls offers a direct alternative to traditional private equity and venture capital, which often prioritize short-term returns over mission impact. The holding company provides upfront liquidity while enabling long-term founder ownership through an innovative earn-in structure. Portfolio companies retain their brand, leadership, and customer focus, while gaining access to a proven operating system and delivery model that enables teams to scale.

Key features of the Seven Falls model include:



Plug and play operating model to reduce overhead

RiseU, a dedicated education platform to accelerate onboarding, learning, and mastery Community-driven programs to strengthen culture and collaboration



Seven Falls builds on "Mission OS"-an operating system grounded in delivering outcomes in production measured by mission impact, not activity or outputs. By standardizing how teams operate and deliver, Seven Falls enables companies to scale impact more predictably.

"Too many organizations invest in transformation but fail to deliver meaningful results," said Bryon Kroger, Founder and CEO of Seven Falls Holding Company. "The problem isn't ambition, it's execution. We've built a model that works, and Seven Falls allows us to scale it alongside founders who care deeply about mission impact."

Seven Falls launches with initial acquisitions efforts underway. The company aims to scale to $100 million annual revenue within five years, building a portfolio of companies intentionally aligned around delivering measurable, real-world outcomes.

"Healthy capital isn't flowing in the spaces that matter most,” Kroger added.“We're building companies that deliver software people depend on-where failure has real consequences. Our goal is simple: a future where fewer bad things happen because of bad software. Seven Falls will make that true at scale."

Seven Falls is focused on sectors where software performance has direct impact, including government, defense, healthcare, and other regulated industries.

For more information or to inquire about partnership opportunities, visit or contact ...ings.

About Seven Falls Hold Co.

Seven Falls Hold Co. partners with and builds software services and product companies serving critical govtech missions. Led by the team behind Rise8, Seven Falls pairs capital with a proven operating model to help founders grow without giving up the culture and mission that drives them.

Portfolio companies retain their brand and leadership while gaining operational support and access to RiseU, an education platform designed to accelerate modern software delivery practices. Seven Falls is headquartered in Tampa, FL. For more information, visit .

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