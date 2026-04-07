ED Attaches Rs 39 Crore Assets Of Al-Falah Trust, Chairman

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 39.45 crore belonging to Al-Falah Charitable Trust and its Chairman as well as Managing Trustee Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, an official said on Tuesday.

"The properties attached by the ED's High Intensity Unit's Headquarters Office, include residential premises of Siddiqui situated in Jamia Nagar at Delhi's Okhla, agriculture land at Dhauj village in Faridabad adjacent to the Al-Falah University Campus, demat holdings, bank balances and fixed deposits, of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Al-Falah Charitable Trust," the official said in a statement.

On Saturday, a Delhi court remanded Siddiqui in 14 days of judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case and illegal acquisition of Rs 45 crore land in the city.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation emanates from three FIRs registered by Delhi Police.

"These are FIR dated November 13, 2025, second FIR dated November 13, 2025 by Delhi Police's Crime Branch, and the third FIR dated January 10, 2026 by Palam Police Station in South West Delhi," the statement said.

All FIRs invoke offences of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and related provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which constitute Scheduled Offence under PMLA, 2002.

"The FIRs alleged that Al-Falah University, promoted by the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, falsely projected expired NAAC 'A' grade accreditations as valid and also claimed non-existent UGC Section 12B recognition," the ED said.

The Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre was found to be engaged in malpractices, including deployment of "on-paper faculty", "fake patients" to secure National Medical Commission (NMC) approvals.

The ED filed a charge sheet dated January 16 before the Special Court (PMLA) at Saket in Delhi against Siddiqui and Al-Falah Charitable Trust.

Investigation by the ED revealed generation of Rs 493.24 crore as proceeds of crime by the Trust/University from FY 2016-17 to 2024-25, through these scheduled offences.

It said the proceeds of crime were diverted to entities controlled by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and his family members, including Karkun Construction and Developers, Amla Enterprises LLP and Diyala Construction and Developers Private Limited.

The proceeds diverted to these entities were further siphoned off to foreign destination, the ED said.

On January 16, the ED attached land and building at the Al-Falah University Campus in Faridabad's Dhauj valued at Rs 144.09 crore.

These attachments form part of the ongoing investigation into proceeds of crime generated through the scheduled offences, the statement said.