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Versitron Introduces AHD Video Installation Kits For Reliable Fiber-Based Surveillance Deployments
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Newark, April 07, 2026 – Versitron, a leading provider of fiber optic communication and industrial networking solutions, today announced the launch of its AHD (Analog High Definition) Video Installation Kit series, designed to support professional system integrators deploying high-quality surveillance systems over fiber infrastructure. Backed by decades of expertise and its legacy of“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” these solutions deliver reliable, long-distance video transmission for security and monitoring applications.
AHD Video Solutions Designed for Integration Projects
As surveillance systems continue to expand across industrial facilities, transportation networks, and enterprise environments, system integrators require dependable solutions for transmitting high-quality video over long distances. Versitron's AHD video installation kits are designed to meet these needs by enabling stable analog HD video transmission over fiber optic networks.
These kits combine video and data transmission capabilities, allowing integrators to deploy efficient surveillance systems while maintaining signal integrity and minimizing interference.
Multimode AHD Kit Supports Short-Range Fiber Deployments
The 2-Channel AHD Video Installation Kit | Data, ST, MM (SKU: AHDTR2A03) is designed for applications using multimode fiber, making it ideal for shorter-distance deployments such as campus security, building surveillance, and localized monitoring systems.
This solution ensures clear and stable video transmission while supporting data communication, enabling integrators to build efficient and reliable surveillance networks.
Single-Mode AHD Kit Enables Long-Distance Video Transmission
The 2-Channel AHD Video Installation Kit | Data, ST, SM (SKU: AHDTR2A05) supports single-mode fiber, allowing system integrators to extend video transmission over significantly longer distances. This makes it suitable for large-scale deployments such as transportation systems, industrial sites, and remote monitoring applications.
By leveraging single-mode fiber, this kit ensures high-quality video delivery with minimal signal degradation over extended ranges.
Simplifying Surveillance System Deployment
Versitron's AHD video installation kits are designed for easy setup and integration into existing surveillance infrastructures. With support for both video and data transmission, system integrators can reduce installation complexity and streamline network design.
These kits are widely used in applications such as:
. security and surveillance systems
. transportation and traffic monitoring
. industrial facility monitoring
. campus and building security
. utility and infrastructure protection
Supporting System Integrators with Proven Expertise
With decades of experience in fiber optic communication, Versitron continues to provide reliable solutions tailored to system integrators. Its commitment to quality and performance is reflected in its long-standing legacy of“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958.”
These AHD video kits deliver the performance, reliability, and flexibility required for modern surveillance deployments.
Availability
Versitron's AHD Video Installation Kits are available now for system integrators and security professionals. These solutions can be ordered through Versitron's website and authorized partners for immediate deployment in surveillance and monitoring applications.
About Versitron
Versitron provides fiber optic networking solutions and industrial communication technologies designed for enterprise, industrial, and government network infrastructures. The company offers a wide range of industrial Ethernet switches, fiber media converters, and network communication equipment used by organizations and system integrators worldwide.
AHD Video Solutions Designed for Integration Projects
As surveillance systems continue to expand across industrial facilities, transportation networks, and enterprise environments, system integrators require dependable solutions for transmitting high-quality video over long distances. Versitron's AHD video installation kits are designed to meet these needs by enabling stable analog HD video transmission over fiber optic networks.
These kits combine video and data transmission capabilities, allowing integrators to deploy efficient surveillance systems while maintaining signal integrity and minimizing interference.
Multimode AHD Kit Supports Short-Range Fiber Deployments
The 2-Channel AHD Video Installation Kit | Data, ST, MM (SKU: AHDTR2A03) is designed for applications using multimode fiber, making it ideal for shorter-distance deployments such as campus security, building surveillance, and localized monitoring systems.
This solution ensures clear and stable video transmission while supporting data communication, enabling integrators to build efficient and reliable surveillance networks.
Single-Mode AHD Kit Enables Long-Distance Video Transmission
The 2-Channel AHD Video Installation Kit | Data, ST, SM (SKU: AHDTR2A05) supports single-mode fiber, allowing system integrators to extend video transmission over significantly longer distances. This makes it suitable for large-scale deployments such as transportation systems, industrial sites, and remote monitoring applications.
By leveraging single-mode fiber, this kit ensures high-quality video delivery with minimal signal degradation over extended ranges.
Simplifying Surveillance System Deployment
Versitron's AHD video installation kits are designed for easy setup and integration into existing surveillance infrastructures. With support for both video and data transmission, system integrators can reduce installation complexity and streamline network design.
These kits are widely used in applications such as:
. security and surveillance systems
. transportation and traffic monitoring
. industrial facility monitoring
. campus and building security
. utility and infrastructure protection
Supporting System Integrators with Proven Expertise
With decades of experience in fiber optic communication, Versitron continues to provide reliable solutions tailored to system integrators. Its commitment to quality and performance is reflected in its long-standing legacy of“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958.”
These AHD video kits deliver the performance, reliability, and flexibility required for modern surveillance deployments.
Availability
Versitron's AHD Video Installation Kits are available now for system integrators and security professionals. These solutions can be ordered through Versitron's website and authorized partners for immediate deployment in surveillance and monitoring applications.
About Versitron
Versitron provides fiber optic networking solutions and industrial communication technologies designed for enterprise, industrial, and government network infrastructures. The company offers a wide range of industrial Ethernet switches, fiber media converters, and network communication equipment used by organizations and system integrators worldwide.
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