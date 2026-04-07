Azerbaijan Unveils Alarming Mine Victim Statistics Over 30 Years

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Over the past 30 years, more than 3,500 Azerbaijani citizens have fallen victim to mines, Chief of Staff at Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Rauf Huseynov, said during the forum titled "A Safe Future for the Great Return" held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event was organized by ANAMA in collaboration with the Youth Foundation and initiated by the Great Return Youth Organization.

Huseynov emphasized that mines and unexploded ordnance represent more than just physical barriers; they are the remnants of an invisible war that has, for years, held people's lives, aspirations, and plans hostage. The current statistics serve as a stark reminder of the enduring and devastating impact of this threat.

Since the conclusion of the Second Karabakh War in November 2020, a total of 421 individuals have been injured in 259 mine explosions. Among the casualties, 72 have lost their lives, and 349 have sustained varying degrees of injury. These figures poignantly highlight the ongoing dangers posed by landmines in the region.