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Summer by the Sea: A Stylish Family Escape at SO/ Maldives
(MENAFN- ActiMedia) 6th April 2026; As families begin planning their summer holidays, the Maldives offers the ultimate opportunity to slow down, reconnect and spend meaningful time together in one of the world’s most beautiful island settings. Just a 15-minute speedboat ride from Male, SO/ Maldives presents a contemporary, design-led retreat where beach days, ocean adventures and family experiences unfold against the turquoise waters of the Emboodhoo Lagoon.
Blending the relaxed spirit of island life with the playful glamour of the SO/ brand, the resort offers a refreshing take on the traditional Maldivian escape. Here, families can move seamlessly between private villas, beach club afternoons and wellness moments, creating a summer getaway that feels both effortless and unforgettable.
Space for Families to Unwind
The resort features 80 contemporary beachfront and overwater villas, each with open-plan living spaces, expansive terraces and private pools designed to maximise ocean views and indoor-outdoor living.
For families travelling together, the Family Beach Pool Villa with Capsule offers a particularly thoughtful design, featuring a dedicated sleeping space for children, spacious living areas, direct access to the beach, and its own private pool.
With plenty of room to relax, play and reconnect, the villas provide the perfect base for long summer days spent by the water.
Adventures for All Ages
At the heart of the resort’s family offering is The Nest, SO/ Maldives’ dedicated kids club. Here, younger guests can explore a programme of creative workshops, games and outdoor activities designed to spark curiosity and imagination.
Beyond The Nest, the island itself becomes a playground for exploration. Families can experience an unlimited range of water sports activities, starting from snorkeling to night diving and local island visits, in addition to exploring Crossroads.
Back on land, beach games, cycling around the island and sunset walks create simple moments that become lasting memories.
Wellness and Time to Recharge
While children explore the island, parents can take time to unwind at the resort’s spa, a tranquil sanctuary dedicated to relaxation and renewal. With treatment rooms, and a modern fitness space, the spa offers restorative rituals designed to rebalance body and mind.
Whether enjoying a spa treatment, morning yoga session or simply relaxing by the ocean, the resort creates space for every member of the family to recharge.
Dining for Every Moment
Dining at SO/ Maldives brings a lively social energy to the island experience. Families can gather at The Citronelle Club, where Asian‑inspired dishes are served throughout the day, including vegetarian menu choices. Guests can also enjoy Mediterranean flavours and laid‑back beachside dining at Lazuli Beach Club, or take in sunset views and Levantine cuisine at the resort’s rooftop restaurant, Hadaba.
From relaxed lunches by the beach to sunset dinners overlooking the lagoon, each meal becomes part of the summer story.
A Stylish Summer Offer
To celebrate the season, SO/ Maldives invites travellers to embrace island life with its SOO Summer offer, designed for a sun-filled escape of three nights or more.
The package includes daily breakfast at The Citronelle Club, return speedboat transfers, a one-time 60-minute spa treatment for two, sparkling wine on arrival and a complimentary photoshoot to capture the moment, creating a seamless and elevated island getaway.
With stays available until 31 August 2026, the offer makes it easier for families to experience the resort’s vibrant island lifestyle during the summer months.
A New Kind of Family Escape
At SO/ Maldives, summer travel becomes more than just a holiday. It’s an opportunity to slow down, reconnect and experience the Maldives through a fresh, contemporary lens.
With its combination of design-forward villas, family-friendly experiences, vibrant dining and restorative wellness, the resort offers a stylish setting for families seeking sunshine, adventure and time together by the sea.
Blending the relaxed spirit of island life with the playful glamour of the SO/ brand, the resort offers a refreshing take on the traditional Maldivian escape. Here, families can move seamlessly between private villas, beach club afternoons and wellness moments, creating a summer getaway that feels both effortless and unforgettable.
Space for Families to Unwind
The resort features 80 contemporary beachfront and overwater villas, each with open-plan living spaces, expansive terraces and private pools designed to maximise ocean views and indoor-outdoor living.
For families travelling together, the Family Beach Pool Villa with Capsule offers a particularly thoughtful design, featuring a dedicated sleeping space for children, spacious living areas, direct access to the beach, and its own private pool.
With plenty of room to relax, play and reconnect, the villas provide the perfect base for long summer days spent by the water.
Adventures for All Ages
At the heart of the resort’s family offering is The Nest, SO/ Maldives’ dedicated kids club. Here, younger guests can explore a programme of creative workshops, games and outdoor activities designed to spark curiosity and imagination.
Beyond The Nest, the island itself becomes a playground for exploration. Families can experience an unlimited range of water sports activities, starting from snorkeling to night diving and local island visits, in addition to exploring Crossroads.
Back on land, beach games, cycling around the island and sunset walks create simple moments that become lasting memories.
Wellness and Time to Recharge
While children explore the island, parents can take time to unwind at the resort’s spa, a tranquil sanctuary dedicated to relaxation and renewal. With treatment rooms, and a modern fitness space, the spa offers restorative rituals designed to rebalance body and mind.
Whether enjoying a spa treatment, morning yoga session or simply relaxing by the ocean, the resort creates space for every member of the family to recharge.
Dining for Every Moment
Dining at SO/ Maldives brings a lively social energy to the island experience. Families can gather at The Citronelle Club, where Asian‑inspired dishes are served throughout the day, including vegetarian menu choices. Guests can also enjoy Mediterranean flavours and laid‑back beachside dining at Lazuli Beach Club, or take in sunset views and Levantine cuisine at the resort’s rooftop restaurant, Hadaba.
From relaxed lunches by the beach to sunset dinners overlooking the lagoon, each meal becomes part of the summer story.
A Stylish Summer Offer
To celebrate the season, SO/ Maldives invites travellers to embrace island life with its SOO Summer offer, designed for a sun-filled escape of three nights or more.
The package includes daily breakfast at The Citronelle Club, return speedboat transfers, a one-time 60-minute spa treatment for two, sparkling wine on arrival and a complimentary photoshoot to capture the moment, creating a seamless and elevated island getaway.
With stays available until 31 August 2026, the offer makes it easier for families to experience the resort’s vibrant island lifestyle during the summer months.
A New Kind of Family Escape
At SO/ Maldives, summer travel becomes more than just a holiday. It’s an opportunity to slow down, reconnect and experience the Maldives through a fresh, contemporary lens.
With its combination of design-forward villas, family-friendly experiences, vibrant dining and restorative wellness, the resort offers a stylish setting for families seeking sunshine, adventure and time together by the sea.
ActiMedia
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