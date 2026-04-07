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Heartfulness Institute joins Global Biodiversity Alliance, anticipates impacting biodiversity in a bigger way
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 7 April 2026: Heartfulness Institute announces its addition to the Global Biodiversity Alliance (GBA) membership as acknowledged by the Global Biodiversity Alliance Secretariat on its GBA membership and its association with the Georgetown Declaration. As a member, Heartfulness Institute will be part of a collaborative platform dedicated to advancing global efforts to stall and reverse the loss of biodiversity resonating with the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Heartfulness Institute will closely be working with the Alliance’s objectives and various activities.
As a Global Biodiversity Alliance member, Heartfulness through its global network of 5,000 centers in 160 countries will work on raising awareness about biodiversity responsibilities, promoting the principle that ecological resilience is essential for human well-being. Heartfulness intends to implement the Global Biodiversity framework in Forests by Heartfulness project sites and generate high quality Biodiversity Credits. Besides, there is a severe lack of India-specific data in sections related to ecology and restoration. Through this membership, Heartfulness can further Global Biodiversity Alliance’s efforts in India to gather this data.
Vishwas Subramanyam, Director, PR and Partnerships (UK & Europe) from Heartfulness Institute said, “Through this membership, we are hoping to have knowledge transfer and technical know-how with Global Biodiversity Alliance and other member organisations, logistical support and share resources towards protecting global biodiversity. We hope joining the Alliance will go a long way in ecological conservation and raising awareness on responsibility towards biodiversity.”
The Global Biodiversity Alliance provides an international platform for leaders, scientists, indigenous voices, and innovators aiming to collaborate for measurable commitments and innovative solutions towards protection of 30% of the world’s land and oceans by 2030.
In joining the alliance, Heartfulness Institute will stay abreast of the current and future activities undertaken by Global Biodiversity Alliance. The Global Diversity Alliance will facilitate networking and bilateral or multilateral engagements that serve biodiversity management. The main inputs from members include “technical advice based on their experiences, any other supporting materials or data which can be shared on a voluntary basis.” As a member of GBA, Heartfulness Institute will “make efforts to participate in meetings and working group sessions that are aligned with the institute’s mandates; share their experiences and learn from others working in a similar space.”
The Global Biodiversity Alliance was founded on the principle that “protecting biodiversity is essential for ecological resilience and human well-being”. The Alliance combats the threats of deforestation, climate change and ecosystem degradation to help nature thrive for future generations. The alliance’s work meets the international frameworks including the Global Biodiversity Framework (COP16) reflecting the outcomes of the G20 on biodiversity collaboration.
About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
As a Global Biodiversity Alliance member, Heartfulness through its global network of 5,000 centers in 160 countries will work on raising awareness about biodiversity responsibilities, promoting the principle that ecological resilience is essential for human well-being. Heartfulness intends to implement the Global Biodiversity framework in Forests by Heartfulness project sites and generate high quality Biodiversity Credits. Besides, there is a severe lack of India-specific data in sections related to ecology and restoration. Through this membership, Heartfulness can further Global Biodiversity Alliance’s efforts in India to gather this data.
Vishwas Subramanyam, Director, PR and Partnerships (UK & Europe) from Heartfulness Institute said, “Through this membership, we are hoping to have knowledge transfer and technical know-how with Global Biodiversity Alliance and other member organisations, logistical support and share resources towards protecting global biodiversity. We hope joining the Alliance will go a long way in ecological conservation and raising awareness on responsibility towards biodiversity.”
The Global Biodiversity Alliance provides an international platform for leaders, scientists, indigenous voices, and innovators aiming to collaborate for measurable commitments and innovative solutions towards protection of 30% of the world’s land and oceans by 2030.
In joining the alliance, Heartfulness Institute will stay abreast of the current and future activities undertaken by Global Biodiversity Alliance. The Global Diversity Alliance will facilitate networking and bilateral or multilateral engagements that serve biodiversity management. The main inputs from members include “technical advice based on their experiences, any other supporting materials or data which can be shared on a voluntary basis.” As a member of GBA, Heartfulness Institute will “make efforts to participate in meetings and working group sessions that are aligned with the institute’s mandates; share their experiences and learn from others working in a similar space.”
The Global Biodiversity Alliance was founded on the principle that “protecting biodiversity is essential for ecological resilience and human well-being”. The Alliance combats the threats of deforestation, climate change and ecosystem degradation to help nature thrive for future generations. The alliance’s work meets the international frameworks including the Global Biodiversity Framework (COP16) reflecting the outcomes of the G20 on biodiversity collaboration.
About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
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