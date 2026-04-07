Vivos Therapeutics Completes Private Placement With Existing Private Equity Investor, New Seneca Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Private Placement Funds Operations as Vivos' Medical Affiliation Model Begins to Take Hold

LITTLETON, Colo., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Vivos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VVOS), a leading medical device and healthcare services company focused on the treatment of breathing-related sleep disorders and associated chronic health conditions, including obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), announced that it has closed on a private placement with V-Co Investors 3 LLC (“V-Co 3”), an affiliate of New Seneca Partners Inc. (“Seneca”). Gross proceeds of $2.25 million including the conversion of a previously announced bridge note of $1.4 million (prior to giving effect to an associated original issue discount). The private placement closed on March 31, 2026.

This new investment demonstrates support by Seneca of Vivos' emerging medical affiliation distribution model, highlighted by Vivos' 2025 acquisition of the operating assets of The Sleep Center of Nevada and recent wins such as Vivos' announcement that physician-owned professional entities supported by its wholly-owned management services subsidiary in Nevada have received notices of 'in-network' status with a number of commercial health insurance payers, along with 'participating' status with Medicare.

Since 2024, affiliates of Seneca have invested an aggregate of $13.4 million in Vivos.

In the most recent private placement, Vivos sold to V-Co 3 common stock, a pre-funded warrant to purchase shares of common stock, a 2-year common stock purchase warrant, and a 5-year common stock purchase warrant, both exercisable at $1.09 per share. V-Co 3 paid a purchase price of $1.34 for each share of common stock, pre-funded warrant and the two associated warrants, with such price being established for purposes of compliance with the listing rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The gross proceeds received by Vivos exclude an original issue discount of $140,000 paid by Vivos in connection with previous funding under the bridge note announced in January 2026.

Vivos intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general working capital purposes.

Michael Skaff, Managing Director of New Seneca Partners, stated“Seneca has been in lockstep with Vivos management as they have executed on their strategic pivot toward affiliations with and acquisitions of sleep and cardiology medicine practices and sleep testing centers as a means of offering comprehensive OSA diagnostic services and driving sales of Vivos' proprietary OSA treatment devices. Vivos is focused on executing on key immediate term initiatives, including optimizing its operations in Las Vegas and Detroit, onboarding large new practice relationships, closely managing expenses (particularly those related to its legacy, dentist-focused business model) and rolling out additional diagnostic procedures, all of which support Vivos' goal of achieving breakeven operating cash flow by the end of 2026. Our third follow-on equity investment reflects our significant enthusiasm and commitment to what Vivos is doing and the potential within their new model. Seneca and its affiliates have been long-term investors and believe Vivos is significantly undervalued.”

Kirk Huntsman, Vivos' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated“We're very grateful to Seneca for their support and faith in our business model and prospects. We continue to optimize our new model in Las Vegas and elsewhere, cut costs, and explore strategies to drive revenue and get our groundbreaking OSA treatments into the hands of more patients. We look forward to continuing our work on behalf of these OSA patients and all of our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Additional details regarding the private placement were disclosed by Vivos in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2026.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos' devices have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17. Vivos' groundbreaking Complete Airway Repositioning and Expansion (CARE) devices are the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

OSA affects over 1 billion people worldwide, yet 80% or more remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue-it is closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, legacy OSA treatments like CPAP are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.

Founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, Colorado, Vivos is working to change this. Through innovative technology, education, and acquisitions of, or commercial collaborations with, sleep healthcare providers, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to address the complex needs of OSA patients more thoroughly.

Vivos calls the use of its appliances and protocols to treat OSA The Vivos Method, which offers a proprietary, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life.

For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, including statements of the Company's management and other parties made in connection therewith, contain“forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as“may”,“would”,“should”,“expects”,“projects,”“potential,”“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“anticipates”,“hopes”,“estimates”,“goal”.“aim”“is expected to,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the Company's goal of becoming cash flow positive.

These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that Vivos may be unable to effectively market or sell products or continue to integrate business from the acquisition and alliance model into its own or otherwise implement sales, marketing, and other strategies that increase revenues, (ii) the risk that some patients may not achieve the desired results from using Vivos' products, (iii) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment sector; (iv) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financing to continue operations, acquire additional sleep centers practices or enter into management services support affiliations on reasonable terms, or maintain its Nasdaq listing when needed, if at all, (v) the risk that actual cost savings from cost reduction initiatives may be less than estimated or may be offset by transition costs, severance obligations, or operational disruptions, (vi) the risk that in-network status may be modified, terminated, or subject to reimbursement rate changes by insurers, (vii) the risk that patient volume increases may not materialize at the pace or magnitude anticipated, (viii) market and other conditions that could impact Vivos' business or ability to obtain financing; and (ix) other risk factors described in Vivos' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos' filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Hauser, Executive Assistant to the CEO

Investor Relations Contact

...