Michelin: 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Michelin filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 3, 2026 . It is available to the public under the conditions set out in the applicable regulations and can be consulted/downloaded at the Company's website, and on the AMF's website ( ).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.