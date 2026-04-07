(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand, April 7, 2026
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
2025 Universal Registration Document
Michelin filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 3, 2026. It is available to the public under the conditions set out in the applicable regulations and can be consulted/downloaded at the Company's website, and on the AMF's website ( ).
The Universal Registration Document contains:
The 2025 Annual Financial Report; The Report of the Supervisory Board on Corporate Governance, covering the components of corporate officer compensation submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 22, 2026; The Sustainability Statement; The Duty of Care Plan; The Statutory Auditors' reports on decisions submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 22, 2026, as well as their fees; The description of the share buyback program; Information on the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 22, 2026.
Investor calendar
April 29, 2026 Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 2026 May 22, 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting May 26, 2026 Ex-dividend date May 28, 2026 Dividend payment date July 27, 2026 First-half 2026 results October 20, 2026 Quarterly information for the nine months ending September 30, 2026
Contact details
| Investor Relations
...
Guillaume Jullienne
...
Benjamin Marcus
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Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
...
| Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
...
Individual Shareholders
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
Muriel Combris-Battut
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Elisabete Antunes
...
Attachment
20260407_Michelin_PR_URD 2025
MENAFN07042026004107003653ID1110951746
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