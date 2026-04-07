David Warner, Currently Captaining Karachi Kings In PSL, Charged With Drink Driving In Sydney - Reports

MENAFN - Live Mint) Australian cricketer David Warner has been charged with drink-driving following an incident on Tuesday in Maroubra, Sydney. The incident came into light after Warner, was pulled over by the New South Wales Police (NSW) during a random breath test, according to a report at com.

Based on the report, the 112-Test Australian veteran, blew 0.104 and was arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station. Warner, who is currently captaining Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), has been asked before the court next month.

“About 5:30pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra,” a statement from NSW Police read, com reported.“A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park.

“Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing which returned a positive result.

“He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104. The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive with middle-range PCA to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday 7 May 2026," it further read.

Why David Warner left for Australia amid PSL 2026?

The Karachi Kings last played a game in PSL 2026 on April 2 against Rawalpindiz. With no match till April 9, Warner flew back home in Australia to spend some time with the family before rejoining the squad. However, it is still unknown, how sooner Warner will be allowed to return to Pakistan to join his teammates at Karachi Kings.

The PSL 2026 ends on May 3 and it will won't be a problem for Warner to appear before the court on May 7.