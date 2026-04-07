UNA, Islamic Fund To Launch Websites For News Agencies In Least Developed OIC States

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jeddah, April 7 (Petra) -Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA-OIC) and the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) on Tuesday signed a grant agreement to establish websites for national news agencies in the 10 least developed OIC member states.The agreement, which was signed at the fund's headquarters in Jeddah by UNA Director-General Mohammed Al-Yami and the fund's Executive Director Mohammed Aba Al-Khail, aims to enhance digital access to media content, expand outreach, and strengthen news exchange among member countries.Talking at the signing ceremony, Al-Yami said the union places "strong" emphasis on advancing digital transformation across member agencies, which would keep pace with rapid developments in media production, particularly in the digital sphere.In turn, Aba Al-Khail described the agreement as a "culmination of joint effective cooperation" within the two sides' shared objectives.He noted the fund "prioritizes" media sector support due to its key role in promoting communication and understanding among Islamic nations, and backing development and cultural programs in member states.