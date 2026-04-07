NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Q1 2026 Conference Call

We expect to release the Q1 2026 interim results of NTG Nordic Transport Group on the evening of May 5, 2026. A webcast and conference call will be held in the morning of May 6, 2026, at 10:00 am CEST.

At the call, Group CEO Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup and Group CFO Tinneke Torpe will present the Q1 2026 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: May 6, 2026

Time: 10:00 am CEST

To attend the conference call, please go to:

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 42 12 80 99, ...

Best regards,

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S