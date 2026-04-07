NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Q1 2026 Conference Call
We expect to release the Q1 2026 interim results of NTG Nordic Transport Group on the evening of May 5, 2026. A webcast and conference call will be held in the morning of May 6, 2026, at 10:00 am CEST.
At the call, Group CEO Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup and Group CFO Tinneke Torpe will present the Q1 2026 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: May 6, 2026
Time: 10:00 am CEST
We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 42 12 80 99, ...
Best regards,
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
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