Kerala Polls: War Of Words Peaks As Revanth Reddy, Vijayan Trade Barbs In Cross-State Slugfest (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 7 (IANS) A sharp and unusually personal war of words between the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan escalated on Tuesday, turning into a full-blown political slugfest that has drawn national attention.

The exchange was triggered by Reddy, who opened the salvo with a pointed "po mone Vijaya" (go away, Vijayan), a remark that quickly went viral and set the tone for an increasingly bitter back and forth.

Doubling down, the Telangana Chief Minister on Tuesday said he viewed Vijayan's counterattacks as a "blessing" and insisted he was unfazed.

He also accused Vijayan of insulting the people of Kerala and declared that "his time is over", before signing off with a curt "bye bye Pinarayi".

Reddy claimed that the Kerala Chief Minister had failed to respond to key political questions, including allegations of aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While maintaining that he respected Vijayan's age and office, the Telangana Chief Minister took a swipe by describing PM Modi as Vijayan's "brother", a remark loaded with political insinuation.

The controversy deepened after Vijayan's barb on Tuesday "dash mone" retort had already stirred debate over the tone of political discourse.

Seeking to regain the narrative, the Kerala Chief Minister responded with a formal letter addressed to "Dear Revanth Reddy", in which he laid out Kerala's developmental achievements in a measured, if pointed, rebuttal.

With Reddy having the first word and the last, the episode underscores a coarsening of political exchanges between the senior leaders.

What might once have remained a regional spat has now evolved into a high decibel confrontation, reflecting the increasingly combative tenor of contemporary Indian politics, where even Chief Ministers are not above trading barbs that resonate far beyond their states.

Reddy's arrival for the poll campaign in Kerala had generated intense interest, the second time after his barb had turned viral and now with Vijayan making it clear, a reply would be soon send, all eyes are on when it would happen as on Thursday the state goes to the polls to elect 140 new legislators.