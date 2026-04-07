Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Accused Sarabjit Singh Sent To 8-Day Police Custody

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Sarabjit Singh, the accused who rammed his car into the boundary gates of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, to eight days of police custody after he was presented before the Judicial Magistrate.

Singh, who was wearing a mask, rammed through the high-security boundary gates of the complex on Monday and also managed to flee without being challenged. However, within hours of the search operation, the Delhi Police tracked down the accused and took him into custody from North Delhi. The car he used to enter the Assembly premises by breaking through Gate No 2 was also seized.​

The police had moved to seek the remand of the accused to uncover an alleged conspiracy, including why and how Singh entered the Assembly, who else might be involved, and also to investigate a possible terror angle, officials said.

The police also told the Tiz Hazari court, where the accused was presented, that they have yet to recover his phone, which Singh had allegedly thrown away.

Investigating officers have reportedly informed the court that the accused, Singh, is mentally unstable.

However, the lawyer appearing for Singh opposed the demand for police custody, arguing that the accused is mentally unstable and currently undergoing treatment. He told the court that Singh had suddenly gone to Chandigarh to visit his sister without informing anyone, and had also visited a gurdwara there.

The accused's lawyer added that nobody had any information about where he had gone.

According to Singh's counsel, he had travelled to Chandigarh about 14–15 days ago. Later, when he learned that his nephew was missing, he came to Delhi.

The defence lawyer argued that Singh allegedly entered the Assembly thinking it was a gurdwara.

Noting that Singh travelled by car from Pilibhit to Chandigarh and then to Delhi, and was driving the vehicle himself, the court raised apprehensions about the claim that Singh is mentally unstable.

Two other persons allegedly involved in the security breach were also reportedly arrested on Monday.