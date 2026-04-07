BJP Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Remark On CRPF Personnel

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she claimed at a public gathering, that 200 cars carrying the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are on their way to poll-bound Bengal, "from Uttar Pradesh via Ayodhya to attack you".

West Bengal is scheduled to vote in the two-phase Assembly election, on April 23 and 29.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused CM Banerjee of going even beyond the previous CPI-M government in the state.

He told reporters, "With great faith, the people of Bengal chose Mamata Banerjee. But she went even further than the Communists. Today, the youth are being beaten, unemployment is high, and workers are being forced to leave. People of the state are upset now."

He also accused the Trinamool Congress supremo of forming a government by relying on the votes of illegal infiltrators.

"Mamata Banerjee is baffled now that is why she is making baseless allegations. She (Banerjee) wants to form the government on the basis (of) illegal infiltrators," he said.

Saini alleged that the economic and social infrastructure of West Bengal have been destroyed by the infiltrators.

The Haryana CM further called the Trinamool's 15-year rule in Bengal as "misgovernance".

"The people of Bengal will crush it. The atrocities committed by Mamata 'didi' against the youth, women, made the poor even poorer. All the corruption will come to light," he said.

BJP leader Rohan Gupta told IANS that the forces, including the CRPF, "are the pride and honour of the nation".

"Making such provocative statements against them shows the mindset of these people. Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress have realised that, given the ground realities, they are losing badly in this election. That is why they are resorting to provocative and fear-based politics," he said.

Bihar Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal accused CM Banerjee of spreading "false propaganda".

"Now she is making such statements as she feels her ground is slipping. There is no substance in these claims, and she is playing her last card by making such remarks," he told IANS.

Placing his trust on the Election Commission (EC), NCP MP Praful Patel asserted that there is nothing irregular in the EC deploying central forces.

"I believe that the Election Commission always works to conduct free and fair elections, not just in Bengal, but across the country. Wherever they feel the need for law and order, they deploy central forces. There is nothing new or irregular in this," he told reporters.