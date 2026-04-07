Jordan, South Korea Deepen Ties In Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 7 (Petra) -- First Deputy Speaker of the Lowe House of Parliament, Khamis Attieh, met on Tuesday with South Korean Ambassador to Jordan Kim Pil-woo to explore ways to deepen cooperation and expand the partnership between the two nations.Attieh emphasized the longstanding and strong relationship between Jordan and South Korea and stressed the importance of leveraging it to create new opportunities, particularly in parliamentary collaboration, economic growth, investment, and technology.He also highlighted the diplomatic leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, noting the King's wise approach to regional challenges and ongoing Israeli violations, including the closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and restrictions on Christians at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.Attieh reaffirmed Jordan's historic responsibility under the Hashemite custodianship to safeguard Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.Kim praised the depth and resilience of relations, underlining South Korea's commitment to working closely with Jordan due to its strategic regional role and the guidance of the Hashemite leadership. He called for expanding cooperation in areas that promote development and deliver tangible benefits to the citizens of both countries.