Iran's IRGC Targets U.S.-Affiliated Companies In Saudi Arabia
According to information, the strikes were conducted using medium-range missiles, cruise missiles, and kamikaze drones as part of the latest phase of its ongoing operation.
Furthermore, the information noted that the attacks targeted companies including“Sadara,”“ExxonMobil,”“Dow Chemical,” and “Chevron Phillips” in Saudi Arabia. The IRGC also claimed that a container vessel linked to Israel was struck by a missile at a port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
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