Liquidity Services Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call
To participate in the conference call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and unique conference pin. A listen-only live webcast of the conference call will also be provided on the Company's investor relations site.
An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until May 7, 2027. To listen to the replay, visit the Liquidity Services investor relations site. The replay will be available starting at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on the day of the call.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $15 billion in completed transactions to more than six million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.
Contact:
Liquidity Services
Investor Relations
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