Plug Participating In RBC Non-Deal Roadshow In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive solutions for the hydrogen economy, will participate in a non-deal roadshow hosted by RBC. The meetings will provide an opportunity for institutional investors to engage with management on Plug's business strategy, operational execution, and path to profitability.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 – Toronto, Canada

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 – Montreal, Canada

WHO:



Paul Middleton, CFO, Plug Power Roberto Friedlander, Vice President of Investor Relations, Plug Power



Further detail on Plug's investor conference and roadshow participation is available in the investor relations section of the Company's website: .

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers-advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 74,000 fuel cell systems and 285 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT

Teal Hoyos

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