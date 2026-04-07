Arastelle Joins Red Cat Futures Initiative To Expand Persistent ISR And Tactical Communications Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership brings modular and portable tethered UAS solutions to Red Cat's Family of Systems

SALT LAKE CITY, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that Arastelle Drone Solutions has joined the Red Cat Futures Initiative, the company's industry-wide consortium accelerating advanced autonomous systems for modern warfare. Arastelle is a leading developer of modular tethered UAS solutions.

By joining the Futures Initiative, Arastelle will collaborate with Red Cat to integrate its tactical tethering technology with Red Cat's Family of Systems, including the Black WidowTM platform. Together, Arastelle and Red Cat's drones provide users with persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), communications relay, and extended operations without requiring additional standalone systems.

“Modern operations demand persistent awareness and resilient communications at the tactical edge,” said Jason Gunter, VP of Tech & Innovation at Red Cat.“Arastelle's tethered solutions add a critical layer to our drones by enabling operators to maintain continuous ISR and connectivity with minimal physical and logistical burden. This is exactly the kind of modular, portable, mission-driven capability the Futures Initiative was formed to accelerate.”

Arastelle's system is designed to be lightweight, portable, and rapidly deployable in austere environments. Operators can deploy a tethered drone as a Variable Height Antenna (VHA) from a backpack-sized kit, providing continuous aerial overwatch and communications relay for extended periods. The system delivers power through the tether, allowing drones like Black Widow to remain airborne far longer than traditional battery-limited flights, with options for hot-swappable power sources to extend mission duration even further.

“Drone operators shouldn't have to choose between mobility and reliable high-performance power. Arastelle offers a paradigm shift in ISR drones by delivering unlimited endurance and a single-operator employment for continuous situational dominance,” said Adrien Danière, CEO of Arastelle.“By joining the Red Cat Futures Initiative, we're enabling a flexible approach where the same drone system can operate as a free flyer or a tethered asset. Together, we're giving warfighters and public safety teams the ability to adapt in real time, extend mission endurance, and maintain critical communications in complex environments.”

The collaboration is already gaining momentum following a recent successful test event, where Red Cat and Arastelle demonstrated the operational value of tethered systems. The demonstration with Red Cat's Teal 2 drone highlighted the ability to rapidly deploy persistent ISR and communications capabilities using existing Red Cat platforms, reinforcing the practical, mission-ready nature of the integration.

Arastelle will also join Red Cat at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris this June, where the companies will showcase their integrated capabilities at Red Cat's booth D338 in Hall 5a. Attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand how tethered systems expand mission endurance, flexibility, and connectivity across defense and security use cases.

The Futures Initiative connects leading robotics and autonomy innovators to accelerate the deployment of advanced capabilities, including artificial intelligence, computer vision, target acquisition, swarming, and resilient control systems. The initiative is designed to reduce integration friction, speed time to fielding, and ensure that trusted, mission-ready systems reach operators at the tactical edge faster.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black WidowTM, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at .

About Arastelle.

Arastelle is a Europe-based market leader in tethered drone technologies for defense, public safety, and multi-domain operations. Their flagship system, BASTION ISR, is an ultra-compact, lightweight tethered station providing continuous power and unlimited flight autonomy, enabling immediate deployment even in isolated environments. Compatible with leading micro-UAS manufacturers, BASTION ISR extends the operational versatility of existing platforms, enabling a single micro-UAS to support a broader range of missions. With a 330ft tether for persistent overwatch, Arastelle works alongside military, public, private, and emergency service partners across air, land, and emerging maritime domains to develop mission effectiveness solutions wherever they're needed most. Learn more at:

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