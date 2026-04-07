Bastar's Development: CM Sai Meets PM Modi With Transformative Plan

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented a forward-looking vision for the next phase of Bastar's development. During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the restoration of peace in the region following the decline of Naxalism, crediting the continued support and leadership of the Prime Minister. He also shared a comprehensive blueprint aimed at driving holistic growth in Bastar, with a strong emphasis on tourism, start-up ecosystems, infrastructure expansion, and innovation-led development. Highlighting the region's potential, the plan outlines a transformative roadmap designed to accelerate economic progress and improve the quality of life.

In addition, the Chief Minister invited the Prime Minister to visit Bastar after the monsoon season. The proposed visit is expected to serve as a significant milestone, with plans for laying the foundation stones of several major projects and inaugurating key initiatives in his presence, signalling the beginning of a new era of growth for the region.

End of Naxalism Paves Way for Growth

The release said the Chief Minister emphasised that Naxalism has been eliminated across Chhattisgarh, including Bastar, paving the way for lasting peace in the region. He highlighted major strides in education and healthcare, including the development of new Education Cities, super-speciality hospitals, and medical colleges. At the same time, connectivity is being significantly strengthened through key infrastructure projects such as the construction of barrages on the Indravati River, the expansion of railway networks, and the development of airport facilities. He noted that this comprehensive blueprint is set to usher in a new phase of growth, generating employment opportunities and improving access to essential services across Bastar.

In his development vision document, the Chief Minister underscored that the aspiration of transforming Bastar into a hub of peace and progress -- first envisioned by the Prime Minister nearly a decade ago -- is now taking concrete shape on the ground. With the end of Naxalism, an atmosphere once marked by fear has been replaced by optimism and renewed confidence among the people. He expressed confidence that, under the continued guidance of the Prime Minister, Bastar will move forward with greater momentum, unlocking new opportunities and inspiring hope across the region.

Core Strategy: Infrastructure and Connectivity

The Chief Minister stated that the development blueprint for Bastar is built around the core strategy of "Saturate, Connect, Facilitate, Empower, and Engage." This approach aims to ensure rapid and inclusive expansion of basic infrastructure and essential services across the region. A key focus is on integrating remote and previously isolated villages into the mainstream through a robust road network. Alongside the completion of pending works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana by 2027, the plan includes the construction of 228 new roads and 267 bridges. In addition, proposals for 61 new projects have been submitted, seeking special central assistance to further accelerate development, the release added.

Boosting Social and Energy Infrastructure

The release further stated that significant advancements are also planned in the energy and social infrastructure sectors. Efforts to achieve universal electrification will be intensified to ensure power reaches every household. In the education sector, 45 existing 'Pota Cabin' schools will be upgraded into permanent buildings, providing a more stable learning environment. To promote youth development, 15 stadiums and two multi-purpose halls are proposed. Meanwhile, healthcare infrastructure is being strengthened through the expansion of Primary Health Centres and the construction of transit hostels for doctors, ensuring better accessibility and continuity of medical services in remote areas.

Strengthening Agriculture and Livelihoods

In the agriculture and irrigation sectors, two major projects on the Indravati River at Deurgaon and Matnar have been sanctioned, which are expected to bring irrigation coverage to nearly 31,840 hectares of land. These initiatives will significantly strengthen Bastar's agricultural base and enhance farmers' productivity and income, it said.

To boost livelihoods, the government has outlined a focused three-year plan aimed at doubling household incomes. The objective is to raise the monthly earnings of nearly 85% of families from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 by 2029, thereby improving overall economic stability in the region. Additionally, the 'Niyad Nellanar 2.0' initiative is being expanded to widen the reach of development benefits. Initially implemented in 10 districts, the scheme will now cover 7 existing districts along with 3 newly included districts--Gariaband, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai--ensuring more inclusive and balanced regional development.

Fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The release said a dedicated Startup Policy has also been introduced under the 'Anjor Vision 2047' and 'Viksit Bharat@2047' initiatives, with the ambitious goal of nurturing 5,000 start-ups by 2030. This policy is aimed at fostering innovation, encouraging entrepreneurship, and creating new economic opportunities across the region.

Tapping into Tourism and Skill Development

In the tourism sector, the release stated that significant strides are being made to position Bastar on the global map. Key destinations such as Chitrakote and Tirathgarh Waterfalls, along with Kanger Valley National Park, are being developed with enhanced infrastructure and visitor facilities. Adventure tourism projects, including a canopy walk and a glass bridge, are also underway to attract a wider range of tourists. Cultural and sporting events like the 'Bastar Olympics' and 'Bastar Pandum' are playing a vital role in reshaping the region's identity and showcasing its rich heritage. At the same time, skill development efforts have gained momentum, with over 100,000 youths trained so far, of whom nearly 40,000 have already been successfully employed, it added.

'Bastar Munne': Ensuring Last-Mile Delivery

The release further said that the 'Bastar Munne' (Pioneering Bastar) initiative forms a cornerstone of the broader action plan for a Naxalism-free and rapidly developing Bastar, as presented by Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai to the Prime Minister. Under this program, camps will be organised in every Gram Panchayat to ensure last-mile delivery of government services. In these camps, citizens will receive direct access to welfare schemes, essential documents will be issued on the spot, and grievances will be addressed promptly in the presence of officials. The initiative is designed to simplify access to government services and ensure that the benefits of development reach every individual, accelerating Bastar's journey toward inclusive growth.

Key Projects for PM's Upcoming Visit

Several key projects are proposed for foundation laying and inauguration during the Prime Minister's anticipated visit. These include the Raoghat-Jagdalpur railway line, expansion of Jagdalpur Airport, a Super Speciality Hospital, a Medical College in Dantewada, and the development of 'Education Cities' in Jagargunda and Orchha. These initiatives are expected to significantly strengthen Bastar's education, healthcare, and connectivity infrastructure, paving the way for accelerated growth and regional transformation, the release added. (ANI)

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