(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Canada One Announces up to 13.35% Copper, 2.32 g/t Gold and 18.15 g/t Palladium Assay Results from the Friday Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project April 07, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Canada One Mining Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) (" Canada One " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide assay results of its 2025 fall exploration program conducted at the Friday Creek Zone on the Company's 100% owned Copper Dome Project, Princeton B.C. ( "Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property" ). Copper Dome is located in the lower Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining districts. The Project directly adjoins Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine to the north which hosts Proven and Probable Reserves of ~367 Mt grading 0.25% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, and 0.69 g/t Ag.1 Multiple mineralized zones have been identified across the Copper Dome property, with historical drilling confirming high-grade Cu associated with northeast-trending structures similar to those hosting mineralization at Copper Mountain. The field program was completed in Q4 2025 and focused on assessing and sampling historic MINFILE occurrences, with particular emphasis on the Friday Creek Zone. ROCK SAMPLING HIGHLIGHTS AT FRIDAY CREEK

SAMPLE ID GOLD (AU) G/T SILVER (AG) G/T COPPER (CU) % PALLADIUM (PD) G/T HEG00006255 2.01 59.00 13.35 18.15 HEG00006253 0.03 17.05 6.59 0.14 HEG00006251 0.02 7.51 5.76 - HEG00006256 1.68 12.05 2.16 1.34 HEG00006252 2.32 6.17 1.32 3.31 HEG00006254 0.41 4.71 0.86 0.19

Table 1: Notable Rock Grab Sample Results from the 2025 Exploration Program at the Friday Creek Zone.

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Canada One Mining, commented: "These sample results further validate the compelling potential of the Copper Dome Project. Copper, gold, and palladium grades returned from sampling significantly exceeded the Company's expectations, and the extent and style of alteration observed at Friday Creek are extremely encouraging. As a result, the Friday Creek target has been elevated to the Company's top exploration priority for 2026, and management believes these results will play a key role in shaping upcoming exploration programs and future drill targeting."

Mineralization Consistent with Alkalic Cu-Au Porphyry Systems

Preliminary assay results from surface rock samples indicate the presence of Cu, Au, and Pd mineralization, consistent with alkalic Cu-Au porphyry systems.

Nine rock samples from the program returned Cu grades exceeding 0.5%, including six over-limit grab samples with grades ranging from 1.132% to 13.35% Cu. These results highlight the prospective nature of the Friday Creek area.

Potential Importance of Platinum Group Elements (PGEs)

The program also identified significant Pd enrichment in multiple samples. Three samples returned values exceeding 1 g/t Pd, with one sample grading 18.15 g/t Pd. This observation is consistent with characteristics reported at several British Columbia mines and deposits, including Galore Creek, Mt. Milligan, Mt. Polley, New Afton/Afton, and Ajax.

Historically, PGEs in alkalic systems have received limited exploration focus. Recent advances in geological research, however, suggest that these deposits may represent a significant secondary source of PGE resources globally, underscoring the importance of considering PGEs in future exploration strategies.

Prominent Potassic Alteration Associated with Alkalic Cu-Au Porphyry Systems

Based on field observations and associated sample metadata collected during the 2025 program, Cu, Au, Ag and Pd mineralization is consistently associated with chalcopyrite-bornite sulfide assemblages, accompanied by potassic alteration characterized by K-feldspar, biotite, and quartz in hand specimens.

The Friday Creek Zone, located on the western part of the claim block, exhibits prominent potassic alteration with visible chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization. Samples from Friday Creek returned the highest Cu-Au-Pd values of the program, including Cu grades of 13.35%, 6.59%, 5.76%, 2.16%, and 1.30% Cu.

Sampling at Friday Creek covered an area of approximately 150 m by 150 m, where outcrop exposure was limited. Despite this, the zone represents a notable surface expression of bornite-rich mineralization and intense potassic alteration.

Historical Drilling at Friday Creek

In 2006 and 2007, a total of 14 drill holes were completed at the Friday Creek Zone, with an average depth of 153.8 m.2 These relatively shallow holes targeted the Cu, Au, Pd, and Pt potential of the zone and surrounding areas, which are hosted within altered volcanic and intrusive rocks of the Copper Mountain district. Historic Assessment reports suggest that seven of these holes intercepted Cu mineralization in the form of chalcopyrite stringers and Cu oxide mineralization.







Figure 1: Rock sample (HEG00006255) from the Friday Creek Zone showing a diorite intrusion with k-feldspar alteration and internally brecciated bornite stringers. The sample assayed 13.35% Cu, 2.01 g/t Au, 59.0 g/t Ag and 18.15 g/t Pd.

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Figure 2: Rock Sample locations of Friday Creek target area overlayed with RTP 1VD magnetics.

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Figure 3: Overview map of the Copper Dome project sowing sample and data stations from the 2025 exploration program as well as project infrastructure.

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About The Copper Dome Project

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.

Historical Work Completed

Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property. Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected. Drilling: 8,900+ m of diamond drilling. Trenching: Over 1 km excavated.

With a five-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing the Project toward drill-ready target definition.

About Canada One

Canada One Mining is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on copper and other critical metals needed for the energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through resource definition using disciplined, data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, near Princeton, British Columbia, is targeting a porphyry-style Cu-Au system in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Canada One's goal is to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities.

Acknowledgement

Canada One acknowledges that the Copper Dome Project is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.

Historical Work

Certain technical information relating to the Copper Dome Project is based on historical work and records prepared by previous operators. Work was done to the standards of the time and is considered "historical" in nature and is not NI43-101 compliant and cannot be relied upon. The results are listed here to show why the Company is interested in this area. A qualified person has reviewed the available information for reasonableness; however, further work is required to verify portions of the historical data and future work and drilling may not repeat similar results.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

All rock samples collected from the fall 2025 fieldwork program, were submitted to ALS Geochemistry - Kamloops to be analyzed for Au and PGEs (PGM-ICP24 50 g fire assay), and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ME-MS61).

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo, an independent Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Note 1: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (2023). NI 43-101 Technical Report - Updated Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Estimate, Copper Mountain Mine, Princeton, British Columbia. Effective date: December 1, 2023. Qualified Person: Olivier Tavchandjian, Ph.D., P.Geo. Available on Sedar+. The technical and scientific information regarding the adjacent Copper Mountain Mine is sourced from Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s published reports. Mineralization at Copper Mountain should not be considered indicative of the mineralization on the Copper Dome Project.

Note 2: Assessment Report on the Friday Creek Property, Event #4205261.

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at , or contact the Company by email at ..., or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

CANADA ONE MINING CORP.

Peter Berdusco

President

Chief Executive Officer

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Canada One Mining Corp.