Azerbaijan Showcases Tourism Potential In Indonesia For First Time

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau has presented the tourism potential of Azerbaijan for the first time in Indonesia during the“Indonesia Travel Expo 2026” held in Jakarta on April 6, AzerNEWS reports.

Within the framework of the exhibition, Azerbaijan was introduced as an attractive travel destination to the Indonesian market. Participants were informed about the country's tourism offerings, including new products and services.

A series of business meetings were also held to establish partnerships with local travel agencies, expand cooperation, and explore new opportunities in the Southeast Asian tourism market.

The event served as an important platform to promote Azerbaijan as an“Umrah Plus” destination, highlighting its rich Islamic heritage, historical mosques, cultural diversity, halal food options, natural landscapes, and modern tourism infrastructure.

The exhibition is set to continue in Surabaya on April 9.

In parallel, promotional efforts are also targeting Malaysia. As part of this outreach, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau organized a webinar for leading Malaysian travel agencies specializing in Umrah pilgrimage, further promoting Azerbaijan as an“Umrah Plus” destination.