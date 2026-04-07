Every Crisis Has A Moment When Protecting Yourself Was Still Possible. Jim Rickards Says For The AI Meltdown, That Moment Is Right Now.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a New Video Presentation, the Economist and Former CIA Advisor Who Predicted the 2008 Crash and the COVID Collapse Issues His Most Time-Sensitive Warning Yet - and Makes the Case That the Window for Action Is Measured in Weeks, Not Months

Washington, D.C., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you could go back to October 2007 - one year before Lehman Brothers collapsed and the stock market fell more than 50% - what would you do differently?

Most people know the answer. They would reposition. They would protect. They would move away from the assets that were about to lose half their value and into the ones that would hold. The information wasn't hidden. The warning signs were there. They just didn't know where to look, who to trust, or that the clock was already running.

Jim Rickards is standing at that moment right now - except this time, it is the AI market on the edge. And in a newly released video presentation, he is making the most direct case of his career that the window for acting before a major crash is not a future opportunity. It is a present one. And it is closing.

What Makes This Moment Different From Every Moment Before It

The presentation opens with a precise and uncomfortable observation: the people who got hurt worst in 2008, in the dotcom bust, and in every major market collapse before them were not the reckless investors. They were the careful ones - the people who had done their research, followed conventional wisdom, and trusted that the broadly positive consensus around them reflected reality. By the time that consensus shifted, it was too late.

Rickards argues that the investors watching his presentation are at a genuinely rare inflection point: a moment where the evidence of a coming collapse is already substantial and visible - but where the mainstream narrative has not yet shifted, and where the steps available to a prepared investor are still fully open.

"The collapse has already started behind the scenes," he states in the presentation - pointing to an AI company at the center of the sector's financial system that he believes is already showing the same distress signals Lehman Brothers showed weeks before its failure.

What Happens When the Window Closes

A central focus of the presentation is the mechanics of how a financial crisis moves from invisible to undeniable - and why the transition is almost always too fast for investors who haven't already moved.

Rickards draws on the 2008 experience in particular, noting that after Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, the Nasdaq dropped 34% in a single month. Hundreds of stocks lost 80% or more of their value. The investors who acted in the months before that event had time, options, and alternatives. The investors who waited for certainty found themselves making decisions under panic conditions, against a market already in freefall, with none of the same choices available.

The same dynamic, he argues, is set up to play out in AI - only faster, and at a larger scale, because of the $1.4 trillion web of financial interdependencies connecting the sector's major players. When confidence breaks, it will move fast. And the window that exists today will not exist once it does.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards predicted the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID market collapse, each time with documented precision and weeks of lead time. He has built his career on identifying the moments when action is still possible - and on reaching the people who need that information before the moment passes. His research is published by Paradigm Press, rated 4.8 stars across nearly 2,000 reader reviews.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.

To access the full session click here.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...