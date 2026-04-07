Qatar Stock Exchange Index Opens Higher
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened higher on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, gaining 26.88 points, or 0.26%, to reach 10,373 points, compared to the previous session's close, supported by all sectors.
Market data showed gains in the Telecoms sector by (+0.56%), Banks and Financial Services (+0.43%), Real Estate (+0.33%), Insurance (+0.33%), Industrials (+0.27%), Consumer Goods and Services (+0.10%), and Transportation (+0.02%).
By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 160.104 million, with 107.259 million shares traded in 4,767 transactions.
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