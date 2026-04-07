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New Group Of Former Idps Returning Home To Azerbaijan's Khojavend


2026-04-07 05:05:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Khojavend city in accordance with the directives of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, return of 33 families (142 people) to Khojavend has been secured.

Prior to that, the IDPs temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Overall, 234 families (904 people), including this stage, have already returned to the city permanently. Khojavend residents have settled in both apartment buildings and restored individual houses.

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Trend News Agency

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