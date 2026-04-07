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Drone Strikes Minibus In Nikopol: Three Dead, Injury Toll Climbs To 16


2026-04-07 05:05:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“There are already 16 injured due to the Russian attack on a bus in Nikopol. Eight of them have been hospitalized,” he wrote.

Among the injured are men aged 58, 63, and 73. Doctors assess their condition as critical. The rest of those hospitalized are in moderate condition. They have blast injuries, acoustic trauma, shrapnel wounds, and fractures.

Read also: War update: 150 combat engagements on front line over past day, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors remain

Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary care.

Earlier, it was reported that on Tuesday morning, the enemy struck a bus with a dron as it pulled up to a public transport stop. Three people were killed, and 12 were wounded.

First photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

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