TMKOC Fame Disha Vakani's Father Bhim Vakani Passes Away In Ahmedabad

Veteran actor Bhim Vakani, father of Disha Vakani, best known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has passed away in Ahmedabad, leaving the entertainment industry mourning and fans paying heartfelt tributes.

Bhim Vakani, father of Disha Vakani who plays Dayaben in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', passed away in Ahmedabad on April 7. The news has sent shockwaves through the TV and film industry.

TMKOC producer Asit Kumar Modi confirmed the news. He said that Bhim Vakani had been ill for quite some time. The family received the news of his passing on Tuesday morning, and his last rites will be performed in Ahmedabad.

Not many know this, but Bhim Vakani also had a role in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. He appeared in one episode as 'Mavji Chheda', a friend of Champaklal Gada.

Producer Asit Kumar Modi shared his grief, saying, 'We had a family-like bond. Whenever he came to Mumbai, he would visit my home. We used to go out together. His passing feels like losing a member of my own family.'

Bhim Vakani also left his mark in Bollywood, with roles in films like 'Lagaan', 'Swades', and 'Lajja'. According to Asit Kumar Modi, he was a brilliant actor, painter, and director who played a key role in shaping his daughter Disha Vakani's career.