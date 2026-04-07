Favourable Climate For UDF In Keralam, LDF On Defensive: Kunhalikutty

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty on Tuesday asserted that a favourable political climate is emerging for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Keralam, claiming that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is on the defensive ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Kunhalikutty dismissed allegations that the IUML is pressuring the UDF for more ministerial positions, calling such claims politically motivated. "There is a favourable political climate for the UDF. The claim that the Indian Union Muslim League is pressuring the UDF for more ministerial positions stems from a fear of defeat. The 'deal' allegation is a result of the LDF being shaken," he said.

Coordinated Narrative Against Opposition

He also criticised leaders across political lines, stating, "Rajeev Chandrasekhar and A Vijayaraghavan are speaking in the same tone," alleging a coordinated narrative against the opposition alliance.

Confidence in Constituencies, Stance Against Extremism

Expressing confidence in key constituencies, Kunhalikutty said the UDF's majority would increase in Palakkad. He also credited the late Panakkad Syed Mohammed Ali Shihab Thangal for guiding the Muslim League in countering extremist elements. "Extremist elements were defeated under the leadership of Shihab Thangal, who stood against organisations with extremist tendencies," he said, while asserting that the IUML maintains strong ties with community groups, including churches and the NSS.

Concerns Over Ponnani

On local political developments, he alleged that in Ponnani, platforms had been provided to individuals with extremist leanings, raising concerns about political opportunism.

Explanation Demanded on Audio Clip Controversy

Reacting to the controversy surrounding an alleged audio clip involving minister K Krishnankutty, Kunhalikutty said, "It is unbelievable; what is being heard is something that should not even be heard. Krishnankutty should provide an explanation."

LDF Government's Performance Criticised

Targeting the LDF government's performance, he criticised rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad, claiming that affected families continue to struggle. "Look at our houses, people are living in them. Can the government show even one house they built that is occupied? The failure of governance cannot be ignored," he said.

Polling for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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