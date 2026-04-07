Bengaluru Horror: Mob Storms Home, Assaults Bengal Woman Over Flesh Trade Claim

Police have arrested five people, including three women, for allegedly storming into a house and brutally assaulting a young woman over accusations of running a flesh trade racket. The accused - Fateh Dafedar, his wife Seema Dafedar, Baban SK, Suknhar Khatun, and Asura Khatun are all daily wage workers hailing from West Bengal. According to police, the group forcefully entered the victim's residence on the night of April 4 and attacked her, claiming they had caught her“red-handed.”

“A man was present with her at the time, but he fled on seeing the assault,” an investigating officer said.

The victim, also a migrant from West Bengal, had moved to the city just four months ago in search of employment. She filed a complaint on Sunday night.

In her statement, the woman alleged that associates of the accused had been stalking her for some time. Despite repeatedly warning them and threatening legal action, the harassment allegedly continued.“I had told them I would file a complaint. I suspect I was attacked because of this,” police quoted her as saying.