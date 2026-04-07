Onion Peel Crafts: Don't Throw Away Onion Peels! Make These 5 Cool Decor Items Instead

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Instead of throwing away onion peels, why not use them to make beautiful DIY home decor? Turn waste into best with these easy and creative ideas, and give your home a unique, eco-friendly look.

We often just throw away onion peels, thinking they're kitchen waste. But did you know you can turn this 'waste' into the 'best' home decor with a little creativity? The natural texture and light colours of onion peels make them perfect for DIY crafts. They are not only eco-friendly but also give your home a unique and rustic look. Let's check out 5 easy and beautiful DIY ideas to style up your home.

You can make amazing flower art by cutting dried onion peels into floral shapes. Just stick them onto card paper or a canvas to create some cool wall decor. The light pink and brown shades will give your room a very natural vibe.

Take an empty glass bottle or jar and stick onion peels on it using glue. After that, apply a coat of varnish or more glue. When you light a candle inside, the texture of the peels creates a beautiful ambience.

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To give an old photo frame a new look, just stick onion peels on it. This will give the frame a vintage and handmade finish, making your photo corner look extra special.

Use onion peels to make ordinary gift wrap look unique. You can create an eco-friendly and attractive gift by sticking them on the packaging or decorating it with a string.

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String onion peels onto a thread or jute rope to create a beautiful wall hanging. You can make it even more aesthetic by adding dried flowers or leaves. This will give your living area a cool boho-style look.