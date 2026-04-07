MP Cabinet Meet: Wheat Procurement Begins From April 9 Ujjain Airport Upgradation Cleared

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 7 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a series of farmer-friendly initiatives, infrastructure upgrades, cultural programmes, and inter-state cooperation measures aimed at boosting agriculture, connectivity, tourism, and economic ties.

After the cabinet meeting, MSME Minister Chetanya Kashyap highlighted key decisions, emphasising priority support for marginal farmers and seamless procurement processes.

He said,“Wheat procurement in the state is set to begin from April 9."

Over 78,19,400 farmers have registered for the process across 3,627 procurement centres, including 2,625 centres with bonus facilities. Sacks are now available in all districts, and marginal farmers will receive priority. The government aims to ensure smooth and transparent procurement to safeguard farmers' interests. Procurement of pulses will also commence simultaneously. Chana (chickpea) will be procured at a 25 per cent level, while Masoor (lentil) procurement will be at 100 per cent. An investment of Rs 51 crore has been earmarked for this purpose.

Notably, these procurements will be exempt from mandi tax, providing additional relief to farmers.

On the infrastructure front, the Centre has approved two major highway projects in Madhya Pradesh. The 22-km Itarsi-Betul section (part of the 'Tiger Corridor' on NH-46) will be upgraded to a four-lane highway for Rs 758 crore. Additionally, a four-lane road from Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) to Jhansi/Orchha (linking Uttar Pradesh) has been cleared at Rs 631 crore.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has given priority to these developments. These projects are expected to significantly boost business, tourism, and regional connectivity, the minister said.

In a landmark step for inter-state collaboration, the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh Cooperation Conference was held on March 31 in Varanasi. The focus was on enhancing trade, tourism, ODOP products, and MSME partnerships.

The first MoU was signed between the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and the Mahakal Temple Trust for better pilgrim and crowd management, Minister Kashyap said. Plans for a mega cultural play on Maharaj Vikramaditya were also discussed, along with the installation of a Vikramaditya Vedic clock in Ujjain. A similar symbolic clock was presented during the event to the UP government.

The government is actively promoting spiritual and scientific tourism around Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, described as 'The Master of Time', he said.

The Minister said that initiatives include setting up a new science centre and observatory linking Ujjain to Dongla, and attracting interest from scientists at IIT and ISRO. The central education system is being integrated with these developments, he said.

For irrigation, the cabinet has decided to expedite the Mandsaur-Kotma lift irrigation project, which will benefit 3,500 hectares across 120 villages, thereby supporting around 35,000 families.

A new Financial Training and Research Institute will be established at the Academy of Administration to strengthen governance and skill development.

Social and cultural programmes have also been outlined. From April 8 to 14, district-level events will mark Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary (April 14), with a state-level programme in Bhind. Detailed plans are being prepared for Sant Ravidas Jayanti on March 31.

In another decision, the minister said, the Ujjain airstrip will be developed into a full-fledged airport with an investment of Rs 590 crore under the UDAN scheme, in preparation for Simhastha Ujjain 2028. This will facilitate smoother travel for millions of devotees.

Additionally, Rs 5,215 crore has been allocated to the forest department for conservation and related works.

Scholarships of Rs 10,000 each are being provided to students from higher sections under a dedicated scheme.

Minister Kashyap said that these initiatives reflect the government's commitment to Viksit Madhya Pradesh, with special focus on small and marginal farmers, infrastructure, cultural heritage, and inter-state synergy.

“Procurement processes have been streamlined to ensure every registered farmer benefits without hassle,” he added, while underscoring how road and irrigation projects will transform rural economies.