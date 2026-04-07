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US Says 373 Service Members Wounded in War with Iran

US Says 373 Service Members Wounded in War with Iran


2026-04-07 04:43:09
(MENAFN) As of Monday, 373 US service members have been wounded in the Iran operation, a recent report indicates.

Media, citing a US Central Command spokesperson, reported that "some 330 of those have returned to duty, and five are currently considered seriously wounded."

Tensions in the Middle East have intensified following the joint US and Israeli offensive on Iran launched on Feb. 28. The campaign has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including that of then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Additionally, Tehran has restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, further raising regional security concerns.

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