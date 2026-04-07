UAE: Free After-School Sessions Offer Kids A Break From Screens This April

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Screens tend to win after a long school day, but this month, there's an easier way to pull kids away from them. Across the UAE, Lush UAE is turning its stores into after-school creative spaces, with free daily sessions running until April 30.

Designed for children and teens, the drop-in sessions focus on hands-on activities that feel more like play than routine. There's no booking required; you can walk in during session hours, whether it's a planned visit or a last-minute stop after school.

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What's on offer depends on the store, but the idea stays the same: simple, tactile experiences. Think Knot Wrap games, product-making workshops, and even plant potting, giving kids something to do with their hands instead of a screen.

The sessions are running across multiple locations, including Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall at Palm Jumeirah, Mirdif, Abu Dhabi Mall, Yas Mall, Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi, and Al Zahia in Sharjah.

Session timings:

Monday to Thursday, 3 pm to 6 pm

Friday, 12 pm to 6 pm

All sessions are free and open to children and teens at participating stores.

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