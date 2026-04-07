'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Dual Role In Epic Saga

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Let's be honest: playing one of the most revered figures in history is already a massive flex, but actor Ranbir Kapoor is officially doubling down. In a move that has the Internet buzzing, Kapoor has officially confirmed he's taking on a dual role in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana.

While we all knew he was stepping into the role of Lord Ram, the actor revealed during the teaser launch that he'll also be appearing as the fierce Lord Parshurama. Sure, makes for a bold creative choice, having two different avatars of Lord Vishnu face-off on screen, both played by the same lead actor.

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The filmmaker is building a multi-part cinematic universe, with Part 1 landing as a Diwali 2026 gift and the sequel following in 2027.

In this structure, we're looking at the iconic 'Sita Swayamvar' sequence, where Ram breaks Lord Shiva's bow and is immediately confronted by a furious Parshurama.

Seeing Ranbir face off against himself, will definitely be one of the film's biggest and most anticipated moments.

A pan-Indian powerhouse

Directed by the man behind Dangal, this production is about as ambitious as it gets. It's being mounted as a visual-effects spectacle that demands the biggest screen possible. And the cast? It's essentially a "who's who" of Indian cinema:

Ranbir Kapoor as Ram/Parshurama

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Yash as Ravana

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

Arun Govil (returning to the epic) as King Dasharath

The prep

Kapoor has been in the lab for nearly a year for this one. He's been vocal about the fact that this is a deep dive into the spirituality and emotional scaffolding of both characters.

Rather than just playing them as "the calm one" versus "the angry one", the actor is more focused on their internal motives and beliefs.

The first teaser already gave us a glimpse of Kapoor's serene portrayal Ram, but the confirmation of his dual role as Parshurama has amped up the hype.

For fans, Ramayana is shaping up to be a rare kind of crossover. A mix of deep-rooted devotion and massive star power, giving us a front-row seat to see one actor navigate two very different shades rooted in the same foundation.



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