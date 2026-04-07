Emirates NBD Announces Fee Waivers And Discounts For UAE Customers Amid Regional Conflict

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Dubai's largest bank, Emirates NBD, on Tuesday announced a host of fee waivers for small and medium-sized businesses in the country to help them navigate challenges due to regional military conflict.

The lender announced a waiver of loan deferment fees, international courier charges for business card deliveries, cheque return fees due to unforeseen cash flow interruptions, cash withdrawal fees at ATMs across the UAE and GCC, and business debit card replacement fees.

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In addition, it is offering a 30 per cent discount on charges for letters of credit and letters of guarantee, and a 40 per cent discount on cash management services, while regularising its introductory pricing offer.

Emirates NBD is the latest bank to announce such a package for its SME customers.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, a few banks have already announced payment deferments for SMEs and frontline customers.

The bank's initiative follows the Dubai Government's approval of Dh1 billion in economic facilitation measures to support businesses and strengthen the emirate's economic flexibility, raise readiness levels, and ensure a swift response to current requirements.

It also comes alongside the Central Bank of the UAE's approval of a comprehensive Financial Institution Resilience Package, designed to reinforce the stability and resilience of the UAE banking sector in light of regional circumstances.

Hamad Mohamed Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said the package will provide greater flexibility to SMEs at a time when it matters most.

“We remain committed to the growth of the sector and to prioritising the financial wellbeing of our customers amidst operational challenges and liquidity pressures. Through the package, we aim to build confidence and provide meaningful support as the UAE continues to consolidate its position as a globally competitive economy. Our services remain fully operational, seamless and secure, reflecting the trust businesses place in us,” he said.

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