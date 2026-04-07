Budweiser Honors 40 Years Of FIFA World Cuptm Legacy With Limited-Edition Collectible Pack And Nostalgia-Themed Platform...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today, Budweiser is celebrating 40 years as the Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA World CupTM with the launch of the largest limited-edition collectible pack ever – the Budweiser® FIFA World CupTM Anniversary Pack* – bringing to life 11 bold design tributes to every tournament since 1986, and the centerpiece of a new nostalgia driven global platform.

Throughout history, Budweiser has played an important role in some of football's most unforgettable celebrations, from last-minute goals to trophy lifts seen around the world. These moments of“Budstalgia” [Budweiser + nostalgia] are the inspiration for the brand's newest platform, brought to life through a new collectible design, a global film titled“The Big Drop,” distinctive out-of-home creative, and an era-inspired digital hub.

“For 40 years, Budweiser has been part of the moments that bring fans together – on the pitch, in the stands, and everywhere the game is watched by consumers of legal drinking age,” said Richard Oppy, Global President, Premium Company at AB InBev.“With this global platform, we are celebrating that shared history in a way that feels as relevant today as it did in 1986 – connecting generations of fans through the passion, energy, and rituals that make the FIFA World Cup so special, while building excitement for what's still to come.”

Budweiser Unveils Limited-Edition Collectible Pack

To kick off the football celebration, Budweiser is launching its most ambitious collectible pack to date: the Budweiser® FIFA World CupTM Anniversary Pack* – a curated set of 11 aluminum bottles and cans honoring the past 10 World Cups and the upcoming 2026 tournament. Starting with Mexico 1986 and ending with FIFA World CupTM 2026, each design draws from the visual identity and cultural elements of past tournaments, unlocking some of the game's most memorable moments for fans around the world.

More than a collector's item, each bottle features a QR code that unlocks exclusive digital content tied to its era – connecting fans to their favorite teams of the past along with immersive experiences, and thousands of prizes that vary by location. Designed in partnership with branding agency JKR, the limited-edition pack will roll out in key non-US markets, including Brazil, China, and select European countries, beginning this month.

“The Big Drop” Brings 40 Years of Big Football Memories to Life

To amplify the occasion, Budweiser is debuting a new global hero film,“The Big Drop,” set to the emblematic anthem You'll Never Walk Alone. The film, developed in partnership with creative agency Africa, follows larger-than-life Budweiser bottles as they journey across landscapes and continents – passing through mountains, deserts, and grasslands – before arriving at the stadiums that have hosted the FIFA World CupTM over the past four decades.

Reimagined as oversized ice buckets, these legendary venues become the stage for the next chapter of celebration – bringing the limited-edition Budweiser bottles to life in a new way through stunning visual effects. The film will roll out globally across digital and social channels.

“Proudly on the Pitch” Celebrates Budweiser's Football Legacy

Since 1986, Budweiser and its pitch-side billboards have been the backdrop for some of the most notable FIFA World CupTM moments. Now, the brand is bringing that legacy to the forefront with“Proudly on the Pitch,” a global out-of-home campaign built from iconic archival FIFA imagery.

The series features numerous images from past tournaments, seamlessly stitching together the evolution of Budweiser's unmistakable red logo while highlighting the brand's consistent presence in football culture. Rolling out across multiple continents, the campaign invites fans to rediscover the moments that defined generations of the game.

Fans of legal drinking age can visit to explore the Budweiser® FIFA World CupTM Anniversary Pack* and relive four decades of football through exclusive content and experiences.

*not available in the United States

About Budweiser

Budweiser is a globally iconic lager born from a bold vision. In 1876, founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States' first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Today, Budweiser is recognized as the world's second most valuable beer brand in Kantar's BrandZ global 2025 rankings, enjoyed in more than 80 countries and brewed with the same unwavering commitment to quality and consistency. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp beer with layers of premium American hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including "kraeusening" for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Beer is the drink for moderation, and for over a century, AB InBev has championed responsible drinking. We are committed to providing our consumers with balanced choices to enjoy on any occasion. We also invest in marketing that aims to reinforce positive behaviors, and we work with communities, customers, and partners to promote responsible consumption through evidence-based initiatives.

Our diverse portfolio of well over 400 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 137 000 colleagues based in more than 40 countries worldwide. For 2025, AB InBev's reported revenue was 59.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

About FIFA

FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organisation has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve the game for the benefit of the entire world. As a not-for-profit organisation, FIFA – which organises the FIFA World CupTM, FIFA Women's World CupTM, and FIFA Club World CupTM, among many other international competitions – reinvests its revenues into a wide range of football development programmes, providing funds, infrastructure and know-how to its member associations. FIFA's Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 can be explored here. This year, FIFA will organise the biggest standalone sporting event ever – the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. 48 teams will play 104 matches across 16 stadiums in three host countries throughout the game-changing tournament, with over 6 million fans in attendance.

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