Swiss Manga Convention Attracts Over 50,000 Visitors

According to the organisers, the success of this year's event just outside Lausanne was due in part to a“dense and diverse programme that appealed to all generations”.

Highlights included concerts by K-Pop singer Gaho and his group Kave, the French voices of KPop Demon Hunters and Japanese singer Mika Kobayashi.

Once again, the public was treated to a host of cosplay competitions. The Polymanga Global Easter Cosplay was the star of the show and sold out. It was won by French representative Kchaan, followed by Austria (Sabaku) and Switzerland (Enelden).

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The 180 stands in the artists' village gave the public the chance to discover local and international artists. They were selected from over 600 submissions.

Next year, Polymanga will return to 2M2C in Montreux, in an expanded version. The event was relocated to Lausanne for three years during the renovation of the 2M2C.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

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