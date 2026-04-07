(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India The #1 global gaming platform, proudly announces the launch of Multiwallet - an innovative feature that brings all currencies together in one account with separate wallets for INR, USDT, and USDC. This innovative solution lets users easily manage their funds, combining crypto and fiat payments while keeping every transaction safe, transparent, and fully under their control.

Multicurrency Crypto Wallet: The Future of Flexible and Secure Payments

With Multiwallet, Parimatch`s users can quickly see their balances and move funds between wallets. They can overview and manage all three wallets in the interface, including transaction history and minimum and maximum limits. This makes the feature suitable for both new and experienced users, handling everything from small deposits to high-volume operations with ease and flexibility.

“We're always looking for ways to make users' experience smoother and smarter. Multiwallet is the next step: it gives users instant access to deposits and withdrawals, and the flexibility to manage everything the way they want,” said the Parimatch Press Office.

Why Multiwallet Changes the Game

Instant crypto transactions -deposits and withdrawals in USDT/USDC happen 24/7, with no bank delays. Efficient fiat processing -INR transactions are handled via UPI, NetBanking, or IMPS for fast access to funds. Higher limits -ideal for users handling larger amounts. Enhanced control and privacy -transactions are secured on the correct blockchain networks. Flexible management -users can choose which wallet to use and move funds freely. “Play Crypto, Win Crypto” - whatever wallet users play with (INR, USDT, or USDC), winnings are credited directly to the same wallet, keeping funds organized.

Multiwallet opens up new possibilities for managing funds and enjoying the full Parimatch experience. Users can track balances across all three wallets at a glance, make deposits and withdrawals instantly, and manage transactions with complete transparency. All crypto and fiat operations integrate seamlessly with Parimatch's loyalty program, promotions, and bonus ecosystem.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of sports its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and sporting organizations. Parimatch is the Official Partner of the Joburg Super Kings, a leading team in the SA20 league. David Warner (Australia), Sunil Narine (Trinidad), and Jonty Rhodes (South Africa), cricket legends, proudly represent the brand as ambassadors. Iconic British commentator Eoin Morgan joins Parimatch as Chief Cricket Analyst. Parimatch is also the Official Partner of iconic football clubs Manchester United and Leeds United.